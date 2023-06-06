Benton County Jail

Monday, May 29

11:44 p.m. Cody Lee Wilson, 27, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, tampering with physical evidence; failure to register motor vehicle; insurance required; driving with suspended/revoked license; speeding; and possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1, 2, meth/cocaine

Tuesday, May 30

2:22 a.m. Ashley Filbeck, 35, homeless, by Pea Ridge Police, theft of property

12:47 p.m. Jeremiah Aaron Seratt, 40, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

3:05 p.m. Justin Dean Parker, 38, Berryville, by Pea Ridge Police, first-degree criminal mischief; driving with suspended or revoked driver's license; refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor-vehicle; violation ignition interlock device; violation of Omnibus DWI Act; resisting officer

3:16 p.m. Erin Le Foulk, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; third-degree domestic battering

Wednesday, May 31

2:14 p.m. Kendall Wayne Oaks, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting

Friday, June 2

9:09 p.m. Ace Edwards, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Sunday, June 4

2:12 p.m. Jackson Abercrombie, 34, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole