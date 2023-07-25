Manage Subscription
Volunteers accepted donations

by Staff Reports | Today at 10:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph The Stuff the Bus event hosted by Bright Futures was held Saturday, July 22.

The Stuff the Bus event hosted by Bright Futures was held Saturday, July 22. Many volunteers worked the event which provides school supplies for the Back to School Bash scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at First Baptist Church. Distribution will be by appointment; call 479-451-8192 to make an appointment.

Print Headline: Volunteers accepted donations

