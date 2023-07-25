Vacation time is over; it’s good to be home

Summer vacation from school is more than half over.

Classes resume Monday, Aug. 14, in Pea Ridge and for many neighboring school districts.

Many people have gone on vacations, been involved in Vacation Bible Schools and a myriad of summer projects.

Photographs of beach vacations, camping at the lake, fishing and touring foreign climes abound. And, almost without fail, people say it's good to be home.

Even after the most wonderful vacation, there's something comforting, reassuring about returning home, a place where one can relax and recuperate.

What is it about "home" that makes us nostalgic?

Sometimes a brief glimpse, a random scent, a sound transports to a time, a place of "home" -- maybe to our childhood home when life seemed simpler.

Many senior citizens like to recall how simple life was "back then" when we were young.

For country youth, there was freedom to explore the woods, pastures, streams after their chores were done.

For city youngsters, it seemed we were free to ride our bicycles or walk anywhere we wanted as long as we were back home by dark.

None of us, children or adults, were tethered to phones or electronic devices.

Was life truly simpler, easier, safer? Or do our memories gloss over the negatives?

I clearly remember my younger brothers and I filling up our old red wagon with glass soft drink bottles and walking to a nearby store to cash them in for the deposit refund. We had been taught how to cross the busy street intersection and I don't remember us ever having a problem with strangers bothering us.

I walked a half-mile to school carrying a cello when I was in the sixth grade. I would not have even considered asking my mother for a ride.

When I first left home to go to college as a 16-year-old, my grandfather put a CB (citizens band) radio in my 1969 Pontiac LeMans so I would have a method of calling for help if stranded. I was given a canister of mace to attach to my key chain. And, I was warned not to pick up hitchhikers.

Telephone calls were few and far between. For one thing, they were costly with long-distance dialing. My parents and grandparents and I wrote letters to one another. A trip to the campus post office was a daily ritual.

At college, the boys' dormitories and girls' dormitories were separated by a bayou running through campus.

How times have changed!

But, then, that's what my grandmother and great-grandmother thought about my day in contrast to their own.

Times, cultures and customs change. Some change is good. Some is not. But, we can't dismiss an entire generation's ways because they're different than our own. We may not understand, or even like, the changes today's young people embrace, but we can treat one another with respect and consideration.

During the remaining weeks of summer vacation, maybe we could each create new family customs and traditions spending time together learning about and from one another.

Maybe we could find ways to embrace home and what it is that makes is special for each of us.

Recently, I've had an opportunity to have a little vacation, spend time with grown children and grandchildren around and in the pool and taken several grandchildren to visit and explore a cave. I've worked hard to not work, if that makes any sense whatsoever.

Here's to the waning weeks of summer and hoping you make pleasant memories and have a peaceful, pleasant home.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, 10 grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected].