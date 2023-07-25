Six apply for Planning Commission

Six people submitted resumes to the mayor to apply for the open position on the Pea Ridge Planning Commission.

Mayor Nathan See said each of the applicants have been asked to be present for the Aug. 1 Planning Commission meeting for interviews by the commissioners.

The applicants include David M. Kitchens, Bobby Morrison, Aaron Nelson, Juan C. Arriola, Addison Bliss and Angela Lee (whose resume shows a Centerton address).

Kitchens is senior acquisition analyst/project manager/assistant technology manager NAVSEA PEO IWS SBIR/STTR programs, Engineering Services Network. He previously worked for 1Force Government Solutions Inc. and Analytical Solutions Inc.

Morrison is senior program director/market leader at CESO Architects and Engineers. He was program manager for PB2 Architects and Engineers from 2001 to 2010. He served in the U.S. Army from 1994-1998.

Nelson is a program manager for Esri Inc., Redlands, Calif. He was previously employed in global business development for Esri and director of commercial development for HPE, Palm Springs, Calif.

Arriola is unit director for SSC-Services for Education, Bentonville. He previously served as assistant general manager, Hyatt Place, Ontario Calif.; facilities manager, Towneplace Suites, Chino Hills, Calif.; assistant general manager, Holiday Inn Express, Colton, Calif.; and housekeeping manager, Best Western Plus, Ontario, Calif.

Bliss is principal architect for Veritas Architecture + Design. Previously, Bliss was co-owner of PH Coffee; founder-architect of Bad Collective; co-owner of Montgall LLC; project architect Multistudio; project architect HNTB; and designer, KEM Studio.

Lee lists her occupation as a house manager. Her previous experience includes logistics solutions specialist for Walmart eCommerce; transportation coordinator for Walmart; Walmart account representative for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and carrier resolutions representative for J.B. Hunt.

The seat being filled was vacated when Planning Commission Samantha Flint resigned.