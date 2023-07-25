See serves two decades

Mayor Nathan See was surprised with the presentation of a plaque and a small celebration after the regular City Council meeting Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

See, who was hired in 2003 to work in the Street Department, was recognized for serving the city for 20 years.

City Clerk Sandy Button presented the plaque and, after the council meeting adjourned, See was cheered by family, friends and city employees who had gathered in the lobby of City Hall.

See, who graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 2001, worked for several years in the Street Department before being promoted to superintendent of the department in 2010.

He ran uncontested for mayor in 2022 when long-time mayor Jackie Crabtree announced he did not intend to seek re-election.

See took office as mayor on Jan. 1, 2023.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayor Nathan See, who began working for the city in 2003 as an employee of the Street Department, was surprised Tuesday after the City Council meeting with a plaque and celebration for serving the city for 20 years. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayor Nathan See was honored for 20 years of service. Joining him were Fire Chief Clint Bowen, librarian Wendy Martin, Street Department superintendent Monte Keene, City Clerk Sandy Button, See, building official Tony Townsend, Police Chief Lynn Hahn and Dustin Phy, community development compliance. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayor Nathan See was celebrated Tuesday, July 18, for 20 years of service to the city. City planner Jessica Grady, City Clerk Sandy Button and bookkeeper Starla Billington served cake and punch to city officials. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

