School supplies free to children

by Annette Beard | Today at 9:00 a.m.
Teacher Joe Stewart, also a member at First Baptist Church, assisted a young student selecting his back pack during the Back to School Bash Saturday.

Continuing a years-long tradition, members of the First Baptist Church, along with Bright Futures and many volunteers, will hosted a Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, to provide school supplies and clothes to children in the Pea Ridge School District.

The event was first begun by members of the church in 2010 and funded by church members and donations. Over the years, others joined and several years ago, Bright Futures joined as a co-host. A Stuff the Bus event is held a couple of weeks prior to the Back to School Bash to collect supplies and donations.

Teachers Joe and Malinda Stewart, also members of FBC, have worked the Back to School Bash every year.

More than 200 students are provided with back packs, lunch boxes, school supplies and clothes each year.

The event is open by appointment.

To make an appointment, call 479-451-8192.

photo Firefighter Ben Osowiecki and Fire Department chaplain Bobby Lipscomb set up the department's ladder truck to show students attending the Back to School Bash at First Baptist Church Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
photo Pea Ridge Fire Department chaplain Bobby Lipscomb showed children one of the fire trucks after they had finished getting clothes and school supplies at the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at First Baptist Church.
photo More than 200 students were provided with school supplies and clothes at the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
photo Church administrative coordinator Debbie Turner Carter, right, checked in parents and students for the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. This year, parents made appointments to attend the bash, thereby limiting the number of persons in the building at any one time.
photo Volunteer Mickie Ogburn, left, was among the volunteers assisting parents and students Saturday at the Back to School Bash at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge. The event, co-hosted by the church and Bright Futures, provides school supplies and clothes to children in the district.
photo Volunteer Mickie Ogburn, center, assisted a parent looking through clothes at the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
photo Pea Ridge Community Library director Alex Wright and social media director Ashton Wilson gave away books at the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
photo Dentist Dr. Logan Jones and his wife, Claire Jones, offered students toothbrushes during the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Jones works at the Combs Dental Clinic on Slack Street in Pea Ridge.
photo Pea Ridge Lions Club members offered book marks and vision screenings to parents and students at the Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at First Baptist Church.
photo Members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club offered free vision screening at the Back to School Bash.

