Rezone, home occupation on tap for planners

Two public hearings will be held at the beginning of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

A home occupation request from Sheena and Candice Lacey, 2413 Turner Way, is being presented. The home occupation is for an inflatable mobile batting cage. According to information provided to city officials, the batting cage can be deflated and put away in the garage.

Jeff and Tina Hill, 12823, are requesting the city rezone land from agricultural to residential (R1). The Hills have told city officials they wish to build a single-family home.

Both items of business will be considered under new business during the meeting.

Under old business, the city has the preliminary plat for Walnut Hill phase 4 & 5 on the agenda. This item was tabled at the July meeting as there was no representative present to discuss the business. Rausch Coleman has added 11 parcels and conformed to the new code revisions allowing 60-feet lot widths and 8,000-square-feet mini lot areas.

Also under new business, are the interviews of the applicants for a new Planning Commission member. The position is appointed by the mayor with approval from the City Council.

The meeting, which is held in the council room at City Hall, is open to the public. It will be followed by a work session.