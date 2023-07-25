A common buckeye butterfly rests on a flower near Devil's Den State Park. Don Barksdale of Fort Smith took the picture in late June at the Fall Creek ATV area near the park. (Courtesy photo/Don Barksdale)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rest stopby Flip Putthoff | Today at 5:00 a.m.
REST STOP A common buckeye butterfly rests on a flower near Devil's Den State Park. Don Barksdale of Fort Smith took the picture in late June at the Fall Creek ATV area near the park. (Courtesy photo/Don Barksdale)
Print Headline: Rest stop
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT