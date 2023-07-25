Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rest stop

by Flip Putthoff | Today at 5:00 a.m.
REST STOP A common buckeye butterfly rests on a flower near Devil's Den State Park. Don Barksdale of Fort Smith took the picture in late June at the Fall Creek ATV area near the park. (Courtesy photo/Don Barksdale)

A common buckeye butterfly rests on a flower near Devil's Den State Park. Don Barksdale of Fort Smith took the picture in late June at the Fall Creek ATV area near the park. (Courtesy photo/Don Barksdale)

Print Headline: Rest stop

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Blaze destroyed costly hay, barn
by Annette Beard
Six apply for Planning Commission
by Annette Beard
See serves two decades
by Annette Beard
Rezone, home occupation on tap for planners
by Staff Reports
Volunteers accepted donations
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT