REST STOP A common buckeye butterfly rests on a flower near Devil's Den State Park. Don Barksdale of Fort Smith took the picture in late June at the Fall Creek ATV area near the park. (Courtesy photo/Don Barksdale)

A common buckeye butterfly rests on a flower near Devil's Den State Park. Don Barksdale of Fort Smith took the picture in late June at the Fall Creek ATV area near the park. (Courtesy photo/Don Barksdale)

Print Headline: Rest stop

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content