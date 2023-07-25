Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 30

Thursday, July 25, 1973

A near-midnight session for the Pea Ridge School board Monday saw that governing body edge very close to the "go" sign for starting the school's construction project and then action to get this district's eligible students to the Sunshine School at Vaughn during the 1973-'74 school term.

Approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise and money were reported stolen in a break-in Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning at White's Auto Store in downtown Pea Ridge.

Pea Ridge School superintendent Roy A. Roe announced this week that the school is accepting applications from students, boys or girls 14 years of age and older, who wish to seek work at the school through the Summer N.Y.C. program.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 30

Wednesday, July 27, 1983

PRHS basketball coach and athletic director Jim Roe was hired Monday night as high school principal, replacing Carol Ross, who recently resigned to accept the principal's position at Decatur.

Pea Ridge parents and students, and maybe School Board members and the superintendent, can relax now after months of uncertainty and controversy regarding out-of-district student transfer policies. The board approved superintendent James Carlton's recommendation that all students currently attending or applying to attend out-of-district be permanently transferred.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 30

Thursday, July 29, 1993

There's not only one general campaign chairman for this fall's United Fund Drive, there are three. Serving as general co-chairmen are Jackie, Freida and Eric Crabtree. "We're going to try to raise $30,000," Mrs. Crabtree said.

Pea Ridge School Board president Mike Small said he will not seek re-election. Voters go to the polls Sept. 21 to elect his replacement. Doug Peronia has filed seeking the seat.

Last Sunday, members and friends of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church dedicated their new church sign. The church, organized in 1832, is the oldest of seven Presbyterian churches in Benton County. The present structure was completed in 1947.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 30

Wednesday, July 23, 2003

Three people became new members of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at the City Council meeting and received a pay raise, too. Mayor Jackie Crabtree swore in Patty Villines and Evetta and David Hauser as commission members. Pay was set at $25 per meeting. Previously there was no pay for commission members.

Get ready to be transported back to a simpler time and place when you sit down with Lena Walker's book, "The first printed adventures and short stories of Lena Walker."

Nearly seven years of work has paid off this month in the form of Two-Ton water flowing into the sinks, bathtubs and swimming pools of residents in Garfield, Gateway and Lost Bridge Village.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 30

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Bicycling the trail trod by thousands of moccasins 175 years ago, Michael Black feels the pain of the Cherokee along the Trail of Tears. He crossed through Benton County last week, finishing the journey in Tahlequah, Okla., this past weekend.

Wearing gloves to protect from bites and scratches, police entered a home on Klauss Lane to pick up dozens of cats, which were reportedly ill. Initial reports were that there were more than 30 cats and four dogs in the home.

Bright Futures ... wanting to make a difference in the lives of children and to clear the way for teachers to be free to educate children, Rick Neal is proposing for Pea Ridge schools to be the first in the state to use Bright Futures USA to meet needs in children's lives.