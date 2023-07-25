Pea Ridge Police Reports

Friday, July 7

1:19 p.m. Police were dispatched to Vapor World for a report of forgery involving someone attempting to pay for product with a "fake $50 bill." As a result of the investigation, police discovered the bill was authentic and learned that there are false positive indicators with the markers. The bill was returned to the owner of it.

Monday, July 10

10:04 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Misty Dean Neff, 48, Fayetteville, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and towed her vehicle.

1:16 p.m. Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Ross Salvage Road and Slack Street. Debra Lena Murfin, 67, Pea Ridge, driving a 2020 Jeep, was westbound on Slack, when she attempted to make left turn onto Ross Salvage Road and collided with a 2012 Toyota Corolla, driven by Hailey Sierra Key, 21, Pea Ridge, who was northbound and stopped at the stop sign. There were no injuries reported.

Tuesday, July 11

9:17 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Gracie McGarrah, 18, Rogers, in connection with hazardous driving (imprudent) and confiscated a vape and cartridges, as the driver was underage, according to the report.

Thursday, July 13

11:35 a.m. The owner of Battlefield Laundry reported juveniles have been stealing products out of the vending machines at his business. The incidents were recorded on video happening on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. As a result of the investigation, police contacted the parents of two boys, ages 8 and 10, and asked them to "make it right" and keep the boys out of the laundry.

12:22 p.m. A resident of Harrison Street reported a private property accident. She told police she had been parked at Walmart shopping and when she returned to her vehicle, she found a note reporting someone had hit her vehicle. As a result of the investigation, police located the driver of the vehicle that hit the car and he returned to the Police Department to fill out paper work.

Friday, July 14

1:30 a.m. Police were contacted by a resident of Oakley Street that a teen-aged girl had sneaked out of her house and was missing. Police searched for the girl, who later returned safely home.

5:53 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jonathan Monterroza-Martinez, 26, Rogers, in connection with insurance required (no proof of insurance); driving left of center; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia; first drug Driving Under Influence drugs.

Saturday, July 15

6:24 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Battlefield Laundry on Slack Street in reference to a private property accident in the parking lot. According to the report, Gregory Warren, 26, San Angelo, Texas, backed his white Chevrolet pickup truck into a parked blue Nissan Rogue owned by Kerry D. Kelley, 26, Pea Ridge.

9:28 p.m. Police were dispatched to Sonic Drive-In on North Curtis Avenue in reference to a criminal mischief report involving someone hitting two menu boards with a truck. The reporting party said the truck had Texas license plates and left the scene after the incident.

11:15 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested James Travis Minor, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with defective lights and first violation of Omnibus DWI Act.