Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Bell, Matthew Joseph, 48, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Parker, Koltin D., 26, No Proof Liability Insurance; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor
Perry, Christopher C., 29, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Fuller, Devin Andrew, 28, No Seat Belt; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor
Alaniz, Cipriano Andrian, 38, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Martinez, Jonathan Isrrael, 31, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete DASEP, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty
Shumate, Corby R., 29, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete DDC, Guilty
Bhardwaj, Shivani, 25, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Riddle, Tyler Lee, 25, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Guilty
Shumate, Corby R., 29, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty
Hardin, Madison Paige, 22, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Not Guilty, Guilty Finding Entered
Moore, Tiffany C., 31, Contempt Of Court, Guilty
Johnson, Emmily S., 33, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Guilty; No Child Safety Restraint, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty
Riddle, Tyler Lee, 25, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty
Hardin, Arthur P., 37, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Cordoza, Meredith T., 31, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Nol Prossed
Gregory, Levi, 32, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed
Hluz - Renteria, Francisco, 40, Contempt Fail To Complete DASEP, Nol Prossed; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed
Smith, Taylor William, 26, Speeding, Guilty
Taylor, Austin H., 19, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139, Bond Forfeit
Gallegos, Reno R., 54, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L,. Guilty; No or Improper Tail lights or Reflectors, Guilty;Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty
Shockley, John Robert, 20, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Granados Zuniga, Irma, 59, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit
Dungan, Lisa M., 54, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C Bond
Albanan - Perrea, Daniel, 28, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty
Hardin, Arthur P., 37, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty
Hardin, Madison Paige, 22, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed
Hluz - Renteria, Francisco, 40, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misd nol prossed
Shockley, John Robert, 20, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty
Booher, Valerie Michelle, 49, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Jovel Lemus, William S., 21, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C
Mumbere, Chrispe, 20, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C
Granados Zuniga, Irma, 59, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor
Taylor, Austin H., 19, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor
Booher, Valerie Michelle, 49, Contempt Fail To Complete DASEP, Guilty
Taber, Randal Dade, 69, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Pike, Sandra, 18, Speeding
Helmer, Lauren A., 37, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
Pichardo Guadarrama, Maria, 37, No or Expired D.L.
Smith, Taylor William, 26, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty
Herrera Batrez, Ronal, 21, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Dye, Taylor L., 26, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Guilty
Blackfox, Wilbur D., 40, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139
Bernosky, Joseph A., 45, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
Davis, Jeffrey B., 42, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
Hoffman, Blake N., 31, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
Alvarenga, Edgardo E., 25, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License; No or Expired D.L.
McNelly, Chassity, 27, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Echeverria, Humberto, 39, Speeding
Mans, August A., 32, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Caudill, Lisa M., 46, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314
Otte, Steven R., 24, Speeding
King, Damon L., 25, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Holley, James Edward Jr., 53, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty
Delossantos, Nathaniel P., 19, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
Benefield, Vernon A., 22, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local
Wamser, Christopher, 49, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Posey, Sarah E., 55, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Pierce, Holden, 18, Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales
Barbosa, Luis, 35, No or Expired D.L.
Higgins, Michael D., 38, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139
Martinez Rodarte, Andres, 43, No or Expired D.L.; Obstruction of Interior
Mendoza, Pablo, 49, No or Expired D.L.
Westphal, Maureen A., 30, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139
White, Cody Gauge, 20, Drive On Susp. Or Revoked D.L., Guilty
White, Cody Gauge, 20, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty
Ferrell, Harmon D., 40, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Guilty
Shumate, Tayler Morgan, 30, Fail to Register or Transfer over 30 days
Krueger, Patrick S., 46, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Earley, Brian E., 49, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
Lyons, Kristi R., 44, Criminal Trespass No Contest, Guilty
Pudas, Ashlee R., 24, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Guilty
Villines, Nikki L., 34, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Braswell, Douglas M., 22, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License; Speeding
Rodgerson, Christopher E., 28, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Craig, Payton, 20, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139
Greene, Darren R., 46, Drive On Susp. Or Revoked D.L. Guilty
Wellesley. Johnathon David, 33, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty
Perry, Brandie S., 48, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139
Salinas, Juan, 43, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314; Animal Regulations City Ord. 314
Hannick, Taylor W., 38, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139, Guilty
Grigg, Kayla N., 29, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139
Valdez, Alonso, 35, Speeding, Guilty
Cook, Michelle M., 54, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty
Winkleman, Brandy L., 50, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Black, Gloria A., 37, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty
Main, Hunter A., 28, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty
Mireles, Nathan R., 23, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local
Peterson, Ethan A., 32, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Willey, Joseph Regan, 48, Speeding
Teoba, Marcos, 42, No or Expired D.L., Guilty
Matlock, Jeramie S., 38, Fictitious Tags; No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License
Donnell, Jeffrey, 46, Drive On Susp. Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty
Gonzales, Shana M., 33, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local
Baker, Sarah J., 39, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314
Dixon, Shawn M., 39, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314
Flynn, Jason Dean, 50, No Seat Belt
Foulk, Erin L., 34, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty
Wilson, Dakota C., 25, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty