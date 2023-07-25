Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Bell, Matthew Joseph, 48, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Parker, Koltin D., 26, No Proof Liability Insurance; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor

Perry, Christopher C., 29, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Fuller, Devin Andrew, 28, No Seat Belt; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor

Alaniz, Cipriano Andrian, 38, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Martinez, Jonathan Isrrael, 31, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete DASEP, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed; Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Shumate, Corby R., 29, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete DDC, Guilty

Bhardwaj, Shivani, 25, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Riddle, Tyler Lee, 25, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Guilty

Shumate, Corby R., 29, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Hardin, Madison Paige, 22, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Not Guilty, Guilty Finding Entered

Moore, Tiffany C., 31, Contempt Of Court, Guilty

Johnson, Emmily S., 33, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Guilty; No Child Safety Restraint, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Riddle, Tyler Lee, 25, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Hardin, Arthur P., 37, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Cordoza, Meredith T., 31, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Nol Prossed

Gregory, Levi, 32, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed

Hluz - Renteria, Francisco, 40, Contempt Fail To Complete DASEP, Nol Prossed; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed

Smith, Taylor William, 26, Speeding, Guilty

Taylor, Austin H., 19, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139, Bond Forfeit

Gallegos, Reno R., 54, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L,. Guilty; No or Improper Tail lights or Reflectors, Guilty;Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Shockley, John Robert, 20, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Granados Zuniga, Irma, 59, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit

Dungan, Lisa M., 54, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C Bond

Albanan - Perrea, Daniel, 28, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty

Hardin, Arthur P., 37, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Hardin, Madison Paige, 22, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed

Hluz - Renteria, Francisco, 40, Failure To Appear - Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear - Class B Misd nol prossed

Shockley, John Robert, 20, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Booher, Valerie Michelle, 49, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Jovel Lemus, William S., 21, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C

Mumbere, Chrispe, 20, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C

Granados Zuniga, Irma, 59, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor

Taylor, Austin H., 19, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor

Booher, Valerie Michelle, 49, Contempt Fail To Complete DASEP, Guilty

Taber, Randal Dade, 69, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Pike, Sandra, 18, Speeding

Helmer, Lauren A., 37, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Pichardo Guadarrama, Maria, 37, No or Expired D.L.

Smith, Taylor William, 26, Failure To Appear - Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Herrera Batrez, Ronal, 21, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Dye, Taylor L., 26, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Guilty

Blackfox, Wilbur D., 40, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139

Bernosky, Joseph A., 45, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Davis, Jeffrey B., 42, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Hoffman, Blake N., 31, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Alvarenga, Edgardo E., 25, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License; No or Expired D.L.

McNelly, Chassity, 27, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Echeverria, Humberto, 39, Speeding

Mans, August A., 32, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Caudill, Lisa M., 46, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314

Otte, Steven R., 24, Speeding

King, Damon L., 25, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Holley, James Edward Jr., 53, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty

Delossantos, Nathaniel P., 19, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Benefield, Vernon A., 22, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local

Wamser, Christopher, 49, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Posey, Sarah E., 55, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Pierce, Holden, 18, Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales

Barbosa, Luis, 35, No or Expired D.L.

Higgins, Michael D., 38, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139

Martinez Rodarte, Andres, 43, No or Expired D.L.; Obstruction of Interior

Mendoza, Pablo, 49, No or Expired D.L.

Westphal, Maureen A., 30, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139

White, Cody Gauge, 20, Drive On Susp. Or Revoked D.L., Guilty

White, Cody Gauge, 20, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty

Ferrell, Harmon D., 40, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Guilty

Shumate, Tayler Morgan, 30, Fail to Register or Transfer over 30 days

Krueger, Patrick S., 46, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Earley, Brian E., 49, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Lyons, Kristi R., 44, Criminal Trespass No Contest, Guilty

Pudas, Ashlee R., 24, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Guilty

Villines, Nikki L., 34, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Braswell, Douglas M., 22, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License; Speeding

Rodgerson, Christopher E., 28, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Craig, Payton, 20, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139

Greene, Darren R., 46, Drive On Susp. Or Revoked D.L. Guilty

Wellesley. Johnathon David, 33, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty

Perry, Brandie S., 48, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139

Salinas, Juan, 43, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314; Animal Regulations City Ord. 314

Hannick, Taylor W., 38, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139, Guilty

Grigg, Kayla N., 29, Imprudent Driving City Ord. 139

Valdez, Alonso, 35, Speeding, Guilty

Cook, Michelle M., 54, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty

Winkleman, Brandy L., 50, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Black, Gloria A., 37, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty

Main, Hunter A., 28, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty

Mireles, Nathan R., 23, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local

Peterson, Ethan A., 32, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Willey, Joseph Regan, 48, Speeding

Teoba, Marcos, 42, No or Expired D.L., Guilty

Matlock, Jeramie S., 38, Fictitious Tags; No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Donnell, Jeffrey, 46, Drive On Susp. Or Revoked D.L., Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty

Gonzales, Shana M., 33, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local

Baker, Sarah J., 39, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314

Dixon, Shawn M., 39, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314

Flynn, Jason Dean, 50, No Seat Belt

Foulk, Erin L., 34, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty

Wilson, Dakota C., 25, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty