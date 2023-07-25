Outdoor opportunities include run, walk or slow drive





Walk through Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville.

There is a short drive to the start point where walkers may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route. This walk is along the clear waters of Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge", and by Airship Cafe.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For information email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Buzz about bees

The Buzz About Bees free program will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Devil's Den State Park south of West Fork in the park's audio visual room.

Mel Zabecki with the Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association will talk about the many aspects of keeping bees, including the life of bees, common mistakes of novice beekeepers and the rewards of honey.

Fox tops Elite anglers

Travis Fox won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held at Beaver Lake on July 15. His five-bass tournament limit weighed 13.19 pounds.

Jason Sandidge was second with five bass at 13.15 pounds. Mike White placed third with five bass at 13.08 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Ronnie Eldridge, 12.96; fifth, Burl Smith, 12.75; sixth, David Harp, 12.26; seventh, Kevin Kester, 12; eighth, Jay Nyce, 11.93; ninth, Kirk McClelland, 11.86; 10th, Drew Sagely, 11.42. Curt Clark had big bass at 5.26 pounds.

See 'First River'

Peel Compton Foundation and the Ozark Society will host a viewing of the documentary, "First River" at Compton Gardens, 312 N. Main St., in Bentonville at 10 a.m. Aug. 12. The film highlights efforts to prevent dams from being built along the Buffalo National River.

Tickets are free, but registration is required. Visit peelcompton.org to attend.

Fish for big bass

Pringles big bass event is set for 6 to 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake. Entry fee is $75 per angler or free entry in the youth division. First place prize is $5,000. Bassmaster pro angler Greg Bohannan, sponsored by Pringles, will host the event.

Register in person at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or any Wood Motor Company dealer. Go to pringlesnwacs.givesmart.com to register online.

Birders explore Kibler

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Kibler Bottoms near Alma at 9 a.m. Aug. 19.

The focus of this trip will be migrating fall shorebirds with reasonable chances at seeing upland sandpipers and buff-breasted sandpipers. This will be a car-caravan-style field trip of slow driving with frequent stops for observation.

Meet at McDonald's, 247 U. S. 71 in Alma, at 9 a.m. Audubon membership isn't required. Email [email protected] for details.

Do yoga outdoors

Osage Park in Bentonville hosts free outdoor yoga sessions at 8 a.m. each Saturday during July. Bring a yoga mat and meet at the cherry trees near the parking lot and pavilion. The session are free but registration at peelcompton.org is encouraged.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

The hike Aug. 12 will be "Accessible Trail Adventures" along the flat Accessible Trail from the observation deck to the pond and meadow.

Test archery skills

The Quiver Archery Range will host a youth archery competition Aug. 5 and adult competition Aug. 6 at the range located at Osage Park in Bentonville. Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org to register.

Families visit center

Family Day at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the center. All activities are free and include games, hikes, snacks and more. Visit onsc.us/events for more information or call 479-202-8340.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details. Email [email protected] with questions.



