Obituaries for the July 26, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Rickie Allen Carter, 70, of Washburn, Mo., died on July 19, 2023, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 23, 1953, to James Samuel and Delores Belle (Shultz) Carter in Springdale, Ark.

He grew up in Port Lavaca, Texas, where he graduated High School in 1971 and began a welder and pipefitter apprenticeship after graduation. He was a welder and fabricator for over 50 years.

In 1970, Rickie met the love of his life, Connie Sue (Gregurek). Rickie and Connie were high school sweethearts and wed on June 27, 1972. In 1976 they moved to Missouri to fulfill Rickie's lifelong dream of becoming a hillbilly. They bought property and built a home and lake full of love and laughter. Rickie was in the camp ministry for 10 years when God gave him the vision to turn his lake into a camp. In 2002, Faith Hollow Lake Christian Youth Camp began and has hosted hundreds of children, youth and adults, teaching them about the Gospel of Christ.

He was a member and deacon at Mountain Bible Church. He was an avid reader of all books and a daily Bible reader. He enjoyed playing Boggle, creating beautiful items from wood and metal, and being outdoors.

He will be greatly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenny Carter.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Connie; three children and their families, Christopher Carter and his girlfriend Valerie and grandsons, Axel and Isaac; Ivy Flippo and her husband Scotty and grandchildren Riley, Ayden and Katy along with her husband Aulston Minnie; great-grandchildren, Kensley and Dierks Minnie; and Erin Jennings and her husband Rusty and grandchildren, Samuel, Case and Lyla; a brother, Lonnie Carter; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to continue his ministry at www.faithhollowlake.com or can be mailed to Faith Hollow Lake 1140 FR 2272 Washburn, MO 65772.

Kenneth Lynn Chambers

Kenneth Lynn Chambers, 81, of Garfield, Ark., died Saturday, July 22, 2023. He was born May 5, 1942, in Oakland, Iowa, to Ralph Edward Chambers and Erna Marie Kolby.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1971 with an honorable discharge. He and his loving wife, Judy, raised their four children together and enjoyed 48 years of each other's companionship.

He was the owner/operator of Chambers Trucking where he worked hard and devoted his life to his family. He never knew a stranger, always had a story to tell, and with his witty sense of humor found joy in making others laugh. He will be deeply missed but we know that his love and boisterous voice and laughter will live on in our hearts and memories forever.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and five brothers.

Survivors are his wife, Judy; son, Heath (Kate) of Bella Vista, Ark.; three bonus children, Brenda Black (Tom Cotter) of Avoca, Ark., Sherry Cray of Garfield, Ark., and Jack Hutcheson of Pineville, Mo.; two sisters; one brother; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Circle of Life, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Jeremy Dustin Long

Jeremy Dustin Long, 41, of Springdale, Ark., died Thursday, July 20, 2023, in NW Medical Center in Springdale. He was born Aug. 3, 1981, in Rogers, Ark., to Shaun Anthony Long and Rita Lea Price.

He was a welder-millwright for Multicraft and Cryovac Sealed Air in Springdale, Ark. He graduated from Springdale High School in 2000 and was of the Christian faith. Jeremy loved spending time with his family, enjoyed shooting his bow, riding four wheelers, building furniture and other things.

He was preceded in death by his father, Shaun Anthony Long.

Survivors are his mother, Rita Sutherlan (Tommy) of Springdale, Ark.; two children, Jackson Long and Jaden Long of Gentry, Ark.; sister, Kayleigh Wiyninger (Josh) of Norman, Okla.; two brothers, Taylor Sutherlan (Hannah) of Rogers, Ark., and Travis Sutherlan of Lincoln, Ark.; three nephews, Ezekiel, Greyson, and Trace; three nieces, Harper, Adelae, and Amelia; extended family, Jo Long of Jane, Mo., Cece Malone of Gentry, Ark., aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Bluff Cemetery in Springdale.

