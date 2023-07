Community calendar

Wednesday, July 26

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

8-10 p.m. Moonlight kayak tour, Hobbs State Park education pavilion, Call 479-789-5000 to register.

Thursday, July 27

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Rd., Garfield

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

6 p.m. Horror Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, July 29

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

10:30 a.m. From Mess to Masterpiece, Hobbs State Park Visitor Center; recommended for ages 10 and older; call 479-789-5000 for information.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Rd., Garfield

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave. Or by appointment by calling Mary Durand (479-586-5574), Jett Wonnacott (479-544-2859) or Margaret Cheek (479-372-1760).

TBA End of summer prize party, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Sunday, July 30

11 a.m. Ozark Plateau Trail hike, Hobbs State Park education pavilion near Visitor Center, 20201 E. Ark. Hwy. 12

Tuesday, Aug. 1

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Aug. 2

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Aug. 3

9 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Rd., Garfield

Saturday, Aug. 5

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Rd., Garfield

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave. Or by appointment by calling Mary Durand (479-586-5574), Jett Wonnacott (479-544-2859) or Margaret Cheek (479-372-1760).