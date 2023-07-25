College news: Belhaven, SNHU, Harding

Belhaven

Madison McGuire of Pea Ridge graduated this spring from Belhaven University with a Bachelor of Science degree, while Rachel Chism of Siloam Springs graduated with a Master of Arts in Biblical/Theological Studies.

They were among more than 600 students who received degrees from Belhaven University during the spring 2023 commencement.

Belhaven University is a private Christian university in Jackson, Miss., with more than 4,000 students.

Harding

Sadie Oldebeken of Garfield is one of more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

Send school news to [email protected].