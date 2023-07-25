Blaze destroyed costly hay, barn

Wyatt Jump and Haliegh Bates were driving on Arkansas Highway 72 Sunday evening just before dusk when they saw fire in the big hay barn on Jac's Ranch.

The couple immediately called 911 to report the fire, Haliegh said, adding that the fire, which she initially saw in a corner of the open barn, soon engulfed the entire barn.

Smoke rolled out from beneath the metal roof of the open barn, rising in a heavy column blowing east, darkening the evening sky.

Firefighters donned equipment and air supplies as they took their positions to man the hoses spraying water on the blazing hay.

There is a fire hydrant on the site, but more water was needed. Fire department personnel used water tenders to transport water from various sources to an on-site tank.

As more firefighters arrived, they were assigned to different positions and locations with some overseeing the transport of water from fire hydrants off site.

Pea Ridge Fire Department was assisted by Little Flock Fire Department, Avoca Fire Department, Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department, Bentonville Fire Department, Bella Vista Fire Department, Centerton Fire Department and Beaver Lake Fire Department, according to fire department officials. Some departments provided water tenders, others provided personnel.

Firefighters were on scene for about two hours and called back later to check on the scene.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies stopped traffic on Arkansas Highway 72 as fire trucks came in and out of the scene.

Ranch manager Chip Moore said there was about $10,000 worth of hay, about 270 tons, in the barn.

"We can't see it from our house," Moore said, as he explained that a passerby saw and reported the fire. He watched the hay burn as firefighters from many area agencies arrived on the scene and began spraying water on the flames.

In September 2007, more than 50 tons of hay, mostly Bermuda, burned in a hay barn on Jac's Ranch. The cause of that fire was determined to be spontaneous combustion, according to then county fire marshal Will Hanna.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters from several area agencies assisted the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department in battling the blaze that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters from several area agencies assisted the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department in battling the blaze that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters from several area agencies assisted the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department in battling the blaze that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters from several area agencies assisted the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department in battling the blaze that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Photograph courtesy of Wyatt Jump and Haliegh Bates Firefighters from several area agencies assisted the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department in battling the blaze that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Photograph courtesy of Wyatt Jump and Haliegh Bates Firefighters from several area agencies assisted the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department in battling the blaze that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters from several area agencies assisted the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department in battling the blaze that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES A fire hydrant on the site was the initial source of water, but more water was brought in by tankers as firefighters from several area agencies fought a fire in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters from several area agencies assisted the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department in battling the blaze that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Firefighters from several area agencies assisted the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department in battling the blaze that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay in a barn on Jac's Ranch on Ark. Hwy. 72 Sunday night. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

