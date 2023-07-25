NWA fishing report: Bite best at first or last light





Beaver Lake

Midsummer fishing is for early birds and night owls.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said the best time for striped bass fishing is before sunrise or after sunset. The morning bite might last from first light for about two hours. Night fishing is best from dark to 10 p.m. Troll slowly with brood minnows, live shad or small sunfish for bait. Summer patterns are the norm for all Beaver Lake fishing, he said.

That includes black bass fishing. The windows of catching opportunity are the same for black bass, which include largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass. Try top-water lures from first light to sunrise. Fish shady banks after sunup. Go with plastic worms or jig and pigs later in the day.

For crappie, troll with crank baits that run 10 to 15 feet deep. Troll in creek arms or gravel flats close to deep water. Catfish will also bite trolled crank baits. A key is to troll slowly, about 2 mph. Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs trolled behind a bottom bouncer weight. Average surface water temperature is in the mid to upper 80s.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout can be caught with prepared trout baits such as Pautzke Fire Bait or Pautze Fire Worms fished on light line. Small gold and silver spoons are good to use. The area between Parker Bottoms and Spider Creek has been fishing well.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in the afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

Lake Fayetteville Marina reports crappie are biting jigs the best. Use plastic worms for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said black bass can be caught with top-water lures or plastic worms early or at sunset. Catfish are biting early or at sunset on any kind of catfish bait.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends trying top-water lures for bass early at any Bella Vista lake. Use plastic worms later in the day. Bluegill are in shallow water. Crickets or worms are good to use. Catfish are biting well at all Bella Vista lakes.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats, Camping and Lodging reports black bass and Ozark bass are biting top-water lures, jerk baits, buzz baits and Whopper Plopper top-water lures. White Zoom Flukes are working as well as Zoom Baby Brush Hogs and blue or black plastic worms. A lot of 16- to 18-inch smallmouth bass are being caught.

Illinois River

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using small tube baits or plastic lizards to catch black bass when the water is low. Small top-water lures or swim baits may also work.

Swepco Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with any kind of soft plastic lure such as a plastic worm, tube bait or plastic lizard.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair black bass fishing at Grand Lake with top-water lures, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits around docks, rock and weed beds. Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting well on crank baits, plastic worms, or jig and pigs along flats and around brush. Catfish are biting well on cut bait, shad or liver.

At Lake Eucha, black bass are biting well on buzz baits, crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures along points, rock or weeds. Bluegill are biting well on crickets in shallow water.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting well on drop-shot rigs worked over treetops near bluff ends or the backs of creek arms 20 to 30 feet deep. A jigging spoon is working in the same areas.

Use a jig and pig or plastic worm rigged Carolina style to catch bass in river arms such as the James or Kings river arms.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



