Benton County Jail

Monday, July 17

7:16 p.m. Billy Hooten, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court; failure to appear

Wednesday, July 19

5:32 p.m. Steven Molesy, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, nonsupport

11:16 p.m. Jeffery Trammell, 45, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, two failure to appear warrants; contempt warrant

Thursday, July 20

6:45 p.m Curtis Lee Cook, 59, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; filing false police report with LEA

Friday, July 21

5:23 p.m. Dakota Jay Johnstone, 28, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 3; failure to transfer a title; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine

Saturday, July 22

3:36 p.m. Gina Lee Phinney, 53, Garfield, by Rogers Police, operation of vehicle without license plates/expired; seatbelt violation; felony possession or drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

Sunday, July 23

1:28 p.m. Markus Levis Mancel, 52, Garfield, by BCSO, driving with suspended/revoked license; six counts fleeing; failure to appear; reckless driving; first drug - driving under influence; insurance required; failure to obey traffic signal

3:59 p.m. Brittany Gamez-Nunn, 35, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, disorderly conduct; careless and prohibited driving; possession of open container; violation of omnibus DWI Act; seatbelt violation

9:37 p.m. Shelby Leon Garber, 50, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal contempt; failure to appear