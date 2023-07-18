School OKs improvement plans; new teachers hired

Principals from each campus presented the improvement plans for their building at the Monday, July 10, School Board meeting. All five board members were present.

"We do this every year in July," said Dana Tabor, executive director of teaching and learning. "Campuses go through a planning process where they look at what they accomplished last year and what they're goals are for the coming school year."

"They used the district priorities as the basis for their goal planning.

Tabor said school principals go through a needs assessment in April and set priorities. In May, they get feedback through staff, parent and community surveys and use that to shape their goal setting and action plan.

"We communicate that throughout July and August," Tabor said, explaining that the information is posted on the district web site.

Principals Darah Bennett, Primary School; Mindy Bowlin, Intermediate School; Rebecca Allen, Middle School; Beth Stein, Junior High School; and Leonard Ogden, High School presented their plans.

All campus plans presented were approved for 2023-2024 school year.

In other business, the board:

Approved resignations from Dixie Miller, teacher, PRJHS/PRHS; Miranda Dickey, teacher; Dalton Palarino, teacher/coach, PRJHS/PRHS; and Amanda Holiman, teacher, PRMS;

Approved employing Abigail Fipps, teacher, Intermediate School; Laura Beth Young, ALE teacher Primary School; Jessica Shelton, instructional facilitator; Richard "Trey" Anderson, teacher/coach Jr. High; Macy Hudson, art teacher, Jr. High; Colby Creech, science teacher, Jr. High; Krystin Evans, teacher, Primary; and Roxee Boyd, music teacher, Middle School;

Approved hiring Dina Manues, accounts payable, district; and

Approved position changes for Heather Couch, school psychology specialist, student services; and Emilee Clubb, teacher, Intermediate School.