School District to buy land

The offer and acceptance of land purchase was approved unanimously by the Pea Ridge School Board

"We had the opportunity to purchase 15 acres from Carroll Electric for $28,614 an acre, which is a really good price," school superintendent Keith Martin said, explaining that the property is on the corner of Arkansas Highway 72 (East Pickens Road) and Guthrie Road -- the former Harry Palmer farm.

"We're growing and need to have options of ways to grow the district," Martin said.

"It's part of our goal working ahead ... to make sure our district grows alongside our community," he said. "The first thing you have to do is have land.

"This will give us a parcel of and that is not connected to what we have in the center of town. It will allow us to grow east of town and possibly help with traffic out there.

"It is contingent on the city purchasing the land there right beside it," he said.

Sarah Saragusa, board member, said, "So, you're preparing for the future?"

"Yes, it can sit there for two years or 15. I feel very strongly we may not be able to purchase land for that price in the future," Martin said.

"We're locking in the price?" board member Ryan Heckman said.

District treasurer Nathalie Brunell said the money is available in the building fund.

"We've been able to set aside the funds," Brunell said.

"We will not be financing," Martin said.

In June, the City Council authorized the mayor and city clerk to offer to purchase property from Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation. The property, 40 acres, is north and east of the intersection of East Ark. Hwy. 72 and Guthrie Road, just east of the city limits. It is priced at $28,614 per acre.