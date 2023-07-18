NWA OUTDOORS: Run, walk, shoot — outdoor challenges abound





Roses first at Guys, Gals

Mike and Catllyn Rose won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held the night of July 8 at Beaver Lake. Their four-fish tournament limit weighed 8.45 pounds.

Peyton and Cara Rose were second with four bass at 8.37 pounds. Brandon and Traci Ivy placed third with four bass at 7.46 pounds. They also had big bass at 2.96 pounds.

Walk explores Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on July 26 in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J Street in Bentonville.

There is a short drive to the start where walkers may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route. This walk is along the clear waters of Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge" and by the Airship Cafe.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Do yoga in the park

Osage Park in Bentonville hosts free outdoor yoga sessions at 8 a.m. each Saturday during July. Bring a yoga mat and meet at the cherry trees near the parking lot and pavilion. The session are free, but registration at peelcompton.org is encouraged.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

The hike on Aug. 12 will be "Accessible Trail Adventures" along the flat trail from the observation deck to the pond and meadow.

Take stairway challenge

A meditation platform and bench seating has been added to the "The Rise" outdoor stairway at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The stairway is a challenging feature for runners and walkers. It is made up of 185 steps and is equivalent to 11 flights of stairs. It leads to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve.

Coler Mountain Bike preserve has a hard-surface trail and multiple natural surface trails for biking and hiking. It is a community space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation.

Test archery skills

The Quiver Archery Range will host a youth archery competition Aug. 5 and adult competition Aug. 6 at the range located at Osage Park in Bentonville. Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org to register.

Families gather at center

Family Day at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the center. All activities are free and include games, hikes, snacks and more. Visit onsc.us/events for more information or call 479-202-8340.

Run covers 100 miles

The Hare Mountain point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain.

To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details.. Email [email protected] with questions.



