Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 29

Thursday, July 18, 1973

Crowned at Thursday's Miss Pea Ridge pageant was Miss Stacey Tharp, 17, daughter of Mrs. Mary E. Tharp of Pea ridge. Kathy Sanders was first runner-up; Glenda Gastineau was second runner-up; and Robin Whisenhunt was Miss Congeniality.

Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot of Pea Ridge for 1973 were Paul Warner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Greene, and Marsha Kay Fletcher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Fletcher.

Mrs. Eva Greene and Mrs. G.R. Geeseka, each 83 years of age, were recognized as the oldest persons at the fair. They said they have been to all the fairs, including the 1950 Pea Ridge Centennial Fair, which embarked the town on the community fairs.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 29

Wednesday, July 20, 1983

Twelve applied. Four were eliminated and eight were considered. Three were selected for interviews with the board of education. One was hired. Pea Ridge's new head football coach this year will be David Blake Shinn, former coach at Danville, Clarksville and Subiaco Academy.

Pea Ridge City Council accepted the lowest bid for insuring the city's fleet of vehicles, accepted the resignation of Dick VanLaningham as councilman and held a two-hour 45 minute executive session on "personnel matters" Thursday night.

Benton County Sheriff Don Rystrom reported his officers harvested more marijuana this past weekend, some 218 plants, including 44 in Pea Ridge country.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 29

Thursday, July 22, 1993

The Pea Ridge water expansion project is scheduled for completion the middle of October, said water superintendent Floyd Blackwell, who said the major portion of the new 500,000-gallon water tank has been completed.

The Pea Ridge United Methodist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sunday, July 25.

The Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance plans to ship a quantity of food and bottled water to locations in the Midwestern United States ravaged by record flooding, according to Alliance president Al Fowler.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 29

Wednesday, July 16, 2003

His walk may resemble the cowboy he used to be after a rough ride, but Lance Cpl. Jeremy Blount hasn't been on any wild broncos lately. His steed has been a Humvee, riding as a turret gunner with the First Marine Division in Iraq. The 2000 PRHS graduate recently returned home after being injured as the result of a rocket powered grenade explosion.

DiAnna Wallace officially joined the School Board race in Pea Ridge, creating the first contested race in Benton County. She will run against incumbent Lonnie Barnett.

Wednesday, 2002 Miss Pea Ridge Megan Blevins, crowned Ashley Morgan as the 2003 Miss Pea Ridge.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 29

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

A proposed increase in yearly ambulance fees was narrowly approved Tuesday by voters in the Northeast Benton County Fire Department's emergency medical services district.

Pea Ridge Fire Dept. Capt. Josh King and John Bobholz were assisted by firefighters from Avoca and Little Flock to battle a house fire on Ryan Road about 11 a.m. Monday. The Laramore house was abandoned and had no electricity.

City planners told representatives from Carroll Electric Company that city code does require paving of Dove Road. A representative of Carroll Electric told planners the company is considering several properties, one of which is 20 acres at Dove and Blue Jay roads.