Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police share with seniors

July 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge Police Lt. John Langham spoke to people attending Coffee with a Cop, the S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) meeting, Tuesday at the Pea Ridge Community Library. The Benton County SA.L.T. Council is a volunteer group with the goal of reducing crime against senior citizens by providing education and interaction with law enforcement.

Pea Ridge Police Lt. John Langham spoke to people attending Coffee with a Cop, the S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) meeting, Tuesday at the Pea Ridge Community Library. The Benton County SA.L.T. Council is a volunteer group with the goal of reducing crime against senior citizens by providing education and interaction with law enforcement.

Print Headline: Police share with seniors

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Love of outdoors drives camping expeditions
by Annette Beard
School District to buy land
by Annette Beard
School OKs improvement plans; new teachers hired
by Annette Beard
Cars collided
by Annette Beard
School Calendar
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT