Police share with seniors

Pea Ridge Police Lt. John Langham spoke to people attending Coffee with a Cop, the S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) meeting, Tuesday at the Pea Ridge Community Library. The Benton County SA.L.T. Council is a volunteer group with the goal of reducing crime against senior citizens by providing education and interaction with law enforcement.
Police share with seniorsJuly 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
