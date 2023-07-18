Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, June 6

10:10 a.m. A resident of Richards Street reported harassment from an ex-boyfriend. As a result of the investigation, police obtained an affidavit for an arrest warrant for Brian John Fino, 50, Rogers, in connection with harassing communications.

Monday, June 26

7:49 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on West Pike Street in reference to a report of harassing. Both parties were contacted. Statements were inconsistent. The case was closed.

Saturday, July 1

8:45 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Lee Town Road and Washburn Drive for a bicycle laying just off the roadway. Police were advised by dispatched that they had received a call the previous night about a "kid" riding a bike in all black, wearing a ski mask. The bicycle was picked up by police and impounded.

12:23 p.m. Police were dispatched to a field next to a residence on East Pickens Road in reference to a small lamb that was laying in the middle of a field for two days without assistance. The lamb was lethargic and an officer moved it to a shady area. Police contacted the owner of the animals, Salvador Rios, 61, Little Flock, and advised him he needed to take care of the lamb and his livestock.

Sunday, July 2

1:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Rafael Lopez-Perea, 60, Garfield, in connection with driving left of center and first violation of omnibus DWI Act.

Wednesday, July 5

1:35 a.m. While on patrol, police heard "what sounded like a loud party" coming from Ozark Gardens. As a result of the investigation, police took one person to another residence, took a report of a disturbance and stayed on scene until all parties involved in the disturbance were separated.

Thursday, July 6

11:07 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Dobson Street in reference to a missing juvenile. Police were told a 14-year-old female had left the residence about 8:30 that evening. An officer found her near the intersection of Curtis Avenue and Lee Town Road. She was returned safely to her parents.

Friday, July 7

5:43 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jose Pavon, 28, Rogers, in connection with speeding and driving on a suspended driver's license and on warrants from Lowell and Rogers.

Sunday, July 9

10:31 p.m. Police responded to a call about a suspicious person near Sonic. As a result of the investigation, police learned the person in question, Jessie Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, had an outstanding warrant from Pea Ridge. Police served the warrant and allowed Dutton to continue his business.

Tuesday, July 11

8:16 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Eagle Crest in reference to a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police encouraged one of the people involved to leave the residence.