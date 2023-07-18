Obituaries for the July 19, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Ronald 'Ron' Jerome Carrell

Ronald "Ron" Jerome Carrell, 85, of Gravette, died Monday, July 3, 2023, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born on Dec. 14, 1937, in Casey, Ill., to Jesse and Rose Carrell (Kasperic).

He was the youngest of eight children and grew up in Toppenish, Wash. Graduating from Toppenish High, he immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17. He served his country for 13 years and loved to share stories of his adventures with his children and grandchildren. Ron and Mardy moved to Gravette in 1995 from Las Vegas. He loved spending time with his family, visiting and helping his neighbors, and socializing with his friends at Austin Drug. He was active in raising his grandkids and involved in their school activities. He served as president of the Gravette Kiwanis Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Rose; two grandchildren, Jami and Alex; one great-granddaughter, Aria; two sisters, Phyllis and Norma; and two brothers, Bud and Chuck.

Survivors are his wife of nearly 58 years, Mardelle (Mardy) Jean Carrell (Martin); three sons, Steve Carrell of Pea Ridge, Ron Carrell Jr. (Tina) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Joe Hayes (Carla) of Seymour, Ill.; two daughters, Barbara Siebold (Pete) of Gravette, and Donna Carrell (John) of Claremore, Okla.; one sister, Nina Zutter of Toppenish; two brothers, Don Carrell of Greenup, Ill., and Bob Carrell of Lake Stevens, Wash.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren (with two on-the-way).

A graveside celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, in the Bethel Cemetery in Gravette.

Arrangements are by Epting Funeral Home of Gravette. Condolences may be left at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Henry Clyde 'Rojo' Keene

Henry Clyde "Rojo" Keene, 80, of Caverna, Mo., died July 8, 2023, in his home. He was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Caverna, Mo., to Norman "Dick" Alexander Keene and Mary Emaline Leach Keene.

He owned and operated his own sawmill, backhoe business and worked for Bella Vista and the Pea Ridge Water departments.

He was a jack of all trades and loved to fish, camp and play pitch at whoever's house was available. He loved his family and having his grandkids around.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Fern Poe, Nell De'Angelo, Emma Nickel, Pat Farris, Bob Edwards, Reese Edward and Norman Keene.

Survivors are his wife, Bettie Marie (Roland) Keene of the home; two sons, Hubert Keene and wife Christina "Punky" of Pea Ridge and Harvey Keene and wife Lori of Pineville, Mo.; a daughter, Kimberly Nicole Keene of Pineville; sister, Mary Lou Ford of Caverna, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Wade (Heather), Brittney (Moizes), Elauna, Jayden, Kaydence, Harley, Kaytlin, Amanda, Mechelle and Caitlynn; three great-grandchildren, Magnolia, Zavia, Oaklie; and two on the way.

A celebration of life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Junita Marlene Larkin

Junita Marlene Larkin, 82, of Bentonville, Ark., died July 8, 2023, in her home. She was born Dec. 27, 1940, in Shattuck, Okla., to William Schwab and Ruth Kraft Schwab.

Junie was born in Oklahoma, grew up in Texas where she met her husband Bill. They had two kids, Leslie and Beth exactly one year apart. They moved to Bentonville where she began selling Avon, like her German mother, Ruth Schwab for over 50 years. She worked in the cafeteria in the same schools as her children and also for Campbell Bell and Zales stores. Her family was her greatest joy and she was a very family oriented mother and matriarch. Junie loved to cook, entertain and hosted the family Christmas for over 20 years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed canned vegetables. She loved the Lord, her church family and participating in women's ministries at Hope Church in Bentonville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Darrell Schwab.

Survivors are two children, Les Buth (Mary) of Bentonville, Ark., and Beth Walker (Hal) of Bella Vista, Ark.; extended family, Rick Buth of Ft. Worth, Texas, Chuck Buth (Karen) of Bentonville, Ark., Ken Larkin of Van Buren, Ark., and Ellen Brenan (Matt) of Ft. Smith, Ark.; siblings, Mike Schwab of Burleson, Texas, and Randy Schwab of West Fork, Ark.; granddaughter, Jordan Manual; and great-grandson, Aiden.

Visitation was at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Hope Church, 1700 Moberly Lane, Bentonville.

Services were at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in Hope Church.

Burial was in the Bentonville City Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.