Money available to develop wildlife habitat on private land

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's private lands habitat division is looking for landowners who want to put more waterfowl and shorebird habitat on the ground this winter.

There's an additional $4 million in incentives to landowners to make it happen thanks to a new initiative through the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The program focuses on practices that can take place on working land so landowners will still be able to profit from their agricultural crops while implementing steps to benefit migratory birds.

"The practices we are focusing on in Arkansas are similar to some of the conservation practices we have already been doing," said Bubba Groves, private land biologist in the Game and Fish Monticello regional office. "Except this practice will apply statewide and can be used on other agricultural land than rice production. There's also no expectation of providing any public hunting opportunities. This is strictly about flooding fields in winter for waterfowl and other migratory birds who depend on this type of habitat."

Landowners can visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/contact/find-a-service-center for more information about their local conservation service office and applications.

They may also contact a Game and Fish private lands habitat biologists for guidance on this and many other programs to enhance habitat on private land.