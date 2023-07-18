Love of outdoors drives camping expeditions

The seeds of a passion for the outdoors and camping were sown decades ago in Jessica Grady, city planning director, who grew up involved in Girls Scouts, beginning with a Brownie troop.

"I grew up as a Girl Scout," Grady said. "I started as a Brownie and graduated as a Girl Scout from high school. I was always outdoors."

"I love camping and have camped all over northwest Arkansas," she said. "I have a great appreciation for nature."

Grady, planning director for Pea Ridge, and her husband, Chris Grady, camp as often as possible, at least once a month for short trips, like a weekend get-a-away. They also go on longer outings -- overlanding, she called it.

"It's a huge passion!" she said of their love for camping.

Grady grew up in Bentonville, attending school there until the school district boundaries changed putting her in the Rogers School District, from which she, as well as her three grown children, graduated. She moved to Pea Ridge about three years ago.

"My mom and dad worked quite a bit and worked longer hours so they tried to keep me busy," she said, explaining they didn't want her to be idle. Hence, her very active involvement in Girl Scouts.

Her husband also grew up in Bentonville and served in the military. She said he, too, has a passion for the outdoors.

Together, they have outfitted Ruby, Jessica's red Subaru, with a roof-top tent. It is folded compactly atop Ruby when not in use, and opens "like a book" when it's time to set up camp, she said. A ladder is used for access and the two dogs, Willow (a Great Dane) and Raven (a black German shepherd) have learned to access the tent.

"We do a lot of overlanding -- very outdoorsy. We put everything we need in the vehicle and go to areas not necessarily designated for camping," she said, explaining that they often find places along a waterway and fish. "There are many areas throughout the United States that are set up for it."

Some of her best experiences included camping at the Arches National Park and at the beach at Huguenot in Florida.

The Arches National Park, in Grand County, Utah, north of Moab, has more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches.

"Below us were the rocks," she said of camping at the Arches. She recalled the clear night skies with incredibly bright stars thanks to the lack of light pollution. They saw dinosaur prints in the rocks.

Huguenot Beach is near Jacksonville, Fla., on the Atlantic coast.

"The beach at Huguenot was incredible -- we had the sand below us and the ocean in front of us," she said.

"We go as often as I can get away," she said, adding that they don't usually go in July because of the extreme heat and consideration of their dogs. "Once August hits, we'll start again."

Their trip this summer will be overlanding in Colorado.

"We camp along the way," she said.

Last fall, the couple took a "really big road trip" passing through Tennessee, staying in the Smokey Mountains, passing through North and South Carolina and the panhandle of Florida.

"We camped the whole way; we didn't stay in a hotel," she said.

Locally, they've found several favorite spots including camping on the White River.

"We'll set up on a Friday night and literally just sit and relax -- be in the moment and escape," she said. "Then, we head back on Sunday afternoon to unpack and prep for the work week."

Short trips have included going to Oklahoma City area to see family, Hot Springs, Kansas City, Memphis. They've been to Devil's Den, Roaring River and Hobbs State Park.

Some times, they go sightseeing, as with the trip to Hot Springs.

For their honeymoon, Grady said they took a big road trip through Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and on to California where they had lunch with Chris' grandmother in Hollywood. The return trip saw them through Nevada, Utah and Kansas before returning home.

The rooftop tent provides convenience. She said one trip, to Tybee Island on the other side of Savannah, Ga., "everybody on the ground was really hot, but we got a better breeze up high."

"If we have it on top of the car, only takes about 20 minutes to take it back down," she said.

They also have a trailer on which they have carried it, thanks to friends with a fabrication shop who built a "cage" for it on the trailer. That option provides a way to detach from the tent to take ventures into town or sightseeing.

"It sits on top of our Subaru, and is super simple," she said. "It has a cover. You take it off and it opens like book. You pull ladder down, put in three to four poles and it's ready. It has a rain tarp, gives full view of sky. We get really good air flow through it.

They've had the rooftop tent for four years. Before that, they backpacked carrying everything they needed in a three-day pack.

Occasionally the grown children have gone using a different tent.

"It has a canopy with individual room pods ... the middle of it is a like an open communal space. We use it a lot when it's raining and we need kitchen space," she said.

Learning about techniques, gear, equipment is continual.

"It's kind of a rabbit hole," she laughed, explaining that "when you're in the camping outdoors community, everybody talks."

She said there are conventions where "you can get more specific outdoor overloading style."

The roof-top tent the Gradys have is approved for three seasons and they don't go too far north.

The air mats can be rolled up like a sleeping bag and self inflate. They keep the sleeper about an inch off the ground.

"We make sure sleeping bags and clothes are weather appropriate ... We pack light, keep everything in a container," she said. When they go on longer road trips, they put on a cargo hitch to carry the cargo outside of the vehicle to allow more space in the vehicle for the dogs. They also make sure they have a cooler for their food.

"My favorite trip so far was the trip last fall. We actually ended up in St. George (Fla.) -- it's a little bitty island, so small. It's so remote, there's zero light pollution ... we caught the sunset... we caught the sunrise. It was so freeing and a lot of fun," she said.

"As we travel, we run into like minded people," she said. At an outdoor store on St. George Island, they got a great bargain as the store owner had ordered a canopy to attach to a rooftop tent and had an extra one that she sold them for a reduced price.

All trips are well planned, she explained, as she maps out the trips before she goes and researches rules about having dogs on site. She said they're learning about photography and her husband enjoys astronomy. They map their trips on their phones, but have back up in case they don't have phone service. They carry a solar panel for charging their cell phones.

Having back up includes doing things the "old-fashioned" way including paper maps and carrying a radio.

"Safety 101 is letting someone know where you're going and when you plan to return," she said, including letting the contact person know if plans change.

She credited Chris with "fabrication" -- making whatever they need.

She strongly recommended researching camping, hiking and overlanding and packing an appropriate first-aid kit.

She recalled once, about 10 years ago when she was a youth sponsor on a hike at Hawksbill Crag when a young person fell 20 feet off a clip. One of the problems encountered was not having the equipment to get to her.

"We always have two different types of first aid kits, one on each of us," she said. "Wear bright colors, hydrate, always have an extra camel back (water container), hydration tablets and filtered straws... keep light weighted clothes, so you can add layers if stranded or stuck."

She said she also keeps a first aid kit for the dogs and considers items needed for cuts and blisters on their feet.

"If you fuel yourself, take in enough calories for hiking, realize your dog needs the same thing," she said, recommending additional snacks for both human and dog.

"We keep ropes (we're more cautious about which hikes to go on) and we keep enough material to do tourniquets as well as ice packs that activates chemically. The gear they carry depends on the hike they have planned and what season they're in.

"Safety is being prepared. That's ingrained in you as a Girl Scout," she said. "Maybe I started in the planning profession a long time ago."

"I used to take the kids out for small day hikes in the daytime. I taught them how to put together their own hiking pack. We always carried a whistle," she said explaining that if someone is lost, the sound of the whistle will carry further than yelling.

Other items she recommended for a hiking pack included bandana, small first aid kit, a bite kit, a burn kit, a pocket knife.

"We teach them safety. Awareness is important," she said. There are wipes designed to clean skin and are recommended when contact is made with a plant to which one may be allergic.

"I advocate for putting together your own kit," she said.

She said Pigeon Roost Trail out of Hobbs has an extra loop and has overnight locations.

"For somebody starting out in trail camping, it's a good start. Devils Den has several trails," she said, explaining that there are many resources to learn more about camping and overlanding.

Courtesy photographs The car-top camper of the Gradys has provided hours of enjoyable weekend get-a-ways for the couple.



Courtesy photographs The car-top camper of the Gradys has provided hours of enjoyable weekend get-a-ways for the couple.

