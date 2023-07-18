Experts suggest fishing at sunrise, sunset for bass

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are biting, but the window of catching opportunity is short.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said stripers are scattered from Rocky Branch Park to Beaver Dam and moving daily. The best bite only lasts a few hours from first light to just after sunrise. Try trolling slowly using brood minnows, live shad or small sunfish for bait.

Crappie are biting trolled crank baits that run 12 to 15 feet deep. Troll over flats that are close to the river channel. For catfish, a trotline, jug lines or rod and reel are good ways to fish. Use small sunfish to catch big flathead catfish. Channel catfish will bite any kind of catfish bait.

Fish for walleye by trolling nightcrawler rigs behind a bottom bouncer weight 20 to 30 feet deep. Points or flats are good places to troll. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville recommends fishing for black bass at night with spinnerbaits or plastic worms in dark colors. Work them around brush piles. There is some surface schooling activity on bass early, but it is hit or miss.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout fishing is good one day, slower the next. He recommends trying for trout with Pautzke Fire Bait, Pautzke Fire Worms or other prepared trout baits. Fish them on light line. Small spoons, small jigs and small crankbaits are worth a try. Power generation at Beaver Dam has been mainly in the midafternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

Lake Fayetteville Marina reports black bass are biting plastic worms fished around rock or wood. Crappie are biting best on jigs. Experiment with different colors. The concrete tower near the south end of the dam is a good place to try for crappie.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said black bass can be caught with top-water lures or plastic worms early or at sunset. Catfish are biting early or at sunset on any kind of catfish bait.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends using top-water lures for bass early at any Bella Vista lake. Use plastic worms later in the day. Bluegill are in shallow water and should bite crickets or worms. Catfish are biting well at all Bella Vista lakes.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats, Camping and Lodging reports good fishing for black bass and Ozark bass with top-water lures, plastic worms and crankbaits. Tube baits in dark colors are also good. Best fishing is in rocky areas or close to timber. River level is floatable.

Illinois River

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using small tube baits or plastic lizards to catch black bass when the water is low. Small top-water lures or swim baits may also work.

Swepco Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with any kind of soft plastic lure such as a plastic worm, tube bait or plastic lizard.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good black bass fishing at Grand Lake with top-water lures, crankbaits, plastic worms or spinnerbaits around docks, rock and weed beds. Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting well on crankbaits, plastic worms or jig and pigs along points and around brush. Catfish are biting well on cut bait, shad or small sunfish.

At Lake Eucha, black bass are biting fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, Alabama rigs, plastic worms or spinnerbaits along points, rock or weeds.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said the best fishing for black bass is with a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig. Work it over tree tops or dock cables 20 to 35 feet deep. Try fishing a plastic worm or jig and pig around brush piles in the river arms. Work the brush pile from different angles.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff