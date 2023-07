Community calendar

Wednesday, July 19

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

2 p.m. Bingo, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, July 20

9 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

2-3 p.m. STEAM Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, July 21

2 p.m. Midday Movie, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, July 22

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Stuff the Bus school supply drive, by Bright Futures & First Baptist Church, Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot

2 p.m. Program on life and service of Gen. Francis J. Herron, Pea ridge National Military Park visitor center auditorium

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave. Or by appointment by calling Mary Durand (479-586-5574), Jett Wonnacott (479-544-2859) or Margaret Cheek (479-372-1760).

7:45 p.m. Astronomy program, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, 20201 E. Ark. Hwy. 12, Rogers

Monday, July 24

Last day to enter reading logs, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, July 25

3-4 p.m. TnT Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Wednesday, July 26

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, July 27

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

6 p.m. Horror Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, July 29

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave. Or by appointment by calling Mary Durand (479-586-5574), Jett Wonnacott (479-544-2859) or Margaret Cheek (479-372-1760).

TBA End of summer prize party, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.