College news

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State University awarded 2,953 degrees to students in spring 2023.

The commencement ceremonies took place May 19, 2023, at Great Southern Bank Arena. The following local students earned degrees:

Zackary Brown of Pea Ridge graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art.

Rachel Thurman of Pea Ridge graduated with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

Belhaven

Madison McGuire of Pea Ridge graduated this spring from Belhaven University with a Bachelor of Science degree, while Rachel Chism of Siloam Springs graduated with a Master of Arts in Biblical/Theological Studies.

They were among more than 600 students who received degrees from Belhaven University during the spring 2023 commencement.

Belhaven University is a private Christian university in Jackson, Miss., with more than 4,000 students.

Harding University

The following students are among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester:

Sadie Oldebeken of Garfield

Parker Rickard of Little Flock

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

