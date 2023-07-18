Cars collided

Pea Ridge Police, Fire and Ambulance personnel worked a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72) and Ross Salvage Road Monday, July 10. There were no injuries reported.
Cars collidedby Annette Beard | July 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Pea Ridge Police, Fire and Ambulance personnel worked a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72) and Ross Salvage Road Monday, July 10. There were no injuries reported.
