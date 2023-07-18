Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police, Fire and Ambulance personnel worked a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72) and Ross Salvage Road Monday, July 10. There were no injuries reported.

Pea Ridge Police, Fire and Ambulance personnel worked a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72) and Ross Salvage Road Monday, July 10. There were no injuries reported.

Print Headline: Cars collided

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content