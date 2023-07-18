Manage Subscription
Cars collided

by Annette Beard | July 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Police, Fire and Ambulance personnel worked a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72) and Ross Salvage Road Monday, July 10. There were no injuries reported.

Pea Ridge Police, Fire and Ambulance personnel worked a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72) and Ross Salvage Road Monday, July 10. There were no injuries reported.

