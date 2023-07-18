Benton County Jail

Tuesday, July 11

4:42 p.m. Randal Kade Jaber, Lowell, 69, by Pea Ridge Police, serving one day

5:43 p.m. Jonathan Israel Martinez, 31, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court (serving three days)

5:51 p.m. Valerie Michelle Booher, 49, Little Flock, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court (serving two days)

5:58 p.m. Charles Eric Newman, 49, Garfield, by BCSO, duty to register or verify registration generally - review of requirements with offenders

6:03 p.m. Matthew Joseph Bell, 48, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court (serving one day)

6:10 p.m. Cipriano Adrian Alaniz, 38, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court (serving one day)

6:16 p.m. Christopher Clifton Perry, 29, Washburn, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court (serving two days)

Wednesday, July 12

2:23 p.m. Josh Gough, 34, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear (serving two days)

2:43 p.m. Ryan Gordon Alley, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, four failure to appear from Benton County; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office

7:42 p.m. April Dawn Frazier, 45, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal contempt (serving two days)

Friday, July 14

4:29 a.m. Daniel Davis, 27, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

7:54 a.m. Bobby D. Strout, 72, Garfield, by Rogers Police, two third-degree assault; refusal to submit to arrest; aggravated assault on LEO or correctional facility employee

8:41 a.m. Jonathan Monterroza-Martinez, 26, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession controlled substance Sch. VI; insurance required (no proof of insurance); possession drug paraphernalia; driving left of center

5:03 p.m. Clinton Duane Purser 52, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to comply; first-degree domestic battering

7:21 p.m. Zachary Scott Taylor, 30, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, three failure to appear; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office

Saturday, July 15

12:47 a.m. James Travis Minor, 39, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, defective lights; first violation of omnibus DWI Act

12:21 pm. Justin Poon Khanhthamany, 36, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, violation of a protection order

Monday, July 17

4:46 a.m. Shane Hobbs, 36, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, theft of property; embezzlement