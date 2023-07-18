Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

July 6

El Pinche Food Truck

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Rice at 123 degrees and cheese dip at 120 degrees in hot-holding unit. Beans at 88 degrees in large pan on counter cooling from night before. Water connection is to a frost free spigot which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Package of raw chicken stored on a wire shelf over packages of to-go salsa. Permit was not posted.

July 7

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Rd., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Protection Manager. Packages of to-go containers stored on the floor.

Super Donuts

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite G, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Items in the freezer were not covered. Kolaches at 72 degrees and egg-bacon-cheese croissant at 74 degrees with no time information recorded on the trays or in the daily notebook they keep.

Takashimura Hibachi

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Debris and sticky residue on magnetic strip used to store knives. Water connection is to a frost free spigot which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: Fryer is stored on a plastic cutting board that is showing signs of heat stress.

Core violations: None