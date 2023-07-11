Water events ease the summer heat in Northwest Arkansas





Talk's focus is water quality

The forum, "Smart Growth for Source Water Protection" will be hosted by the Beaver Watershed Alliance from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Fayetteville Public Library. Lunch will be provided.

Highlights include how to take action on planning and zoning issues that may affect water quality. There is an optional walking tour of the Ramble adjacent to the library after the forum.

Register by email, [email protected] or call 479-750-8007.

Become an outdoors woman

Becoming an Outdoors Woman will be held Friday through Sunday at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. on Friday. Classes will be Friday afternoon, all day Saturday, and Sunday morning.

Lodging and meals are included with the $165 fee. The science centerr has bunkhouse-style lodges, and there is a camping area available.

Visit : https://forms.gle/BjN2CRpNbhDqSZy46 to register.

All about trees

A free program on tree identification will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Department of Agriculture representatives will teach the course outdoors at the center. No registration is required.

Party for paddlers

Northwest Arkansas Land Trust will host the second annual Paddle Party fundraiser from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Gypsy Camp and Canoe on the Illinois River south of Siloam Springs. The event is at 2027 Arkansas 59 South, Siloam Springs.

A goal is to raise $3,000 for the land trust's land and water conservation work. Visit the trust's website nwalandtrust.org, email [email protected] or call 479-966-4666 to register..

Watering help wanted

There is an urgent need for volunteers to water Ozark chinquapin trees being raised in a grove at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. Trees require frequent watering during summer to survive. Watering takes about an hour to 1.5 hours once or twice a week.

Contact volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, [email protected] for information or to volunteer. Visit https://ozarkchinquapinmembership.org/ to learn more about endangered Ozark chinquapin trees.

Bring your own mat

Osage Park in Bentonville hosts free outdoor yoga sessions at 8 a.m. each Saturday during July. Bring a yoga mat and meet at the cherry trees near the parking lot and pavilion. The sessions are free, but registration at peelcompton.org is encouraged.

Test archery skills

The Quiver Archery Range will host a youth archery competition Aug. 5 and adult competition Aug. 6 at the range located at Osage Park in Bentonville. Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org to register.

Center hosts family day

Family Day at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the center. All activities are free and include games, hikes, snacks and more. Visit onsc.us/events for more information or call 479-202-8340.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain One Hundred point-to-point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain.

To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail, or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details. Email [email protected] with questions.



