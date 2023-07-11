Rezone paves the way for a new restaurant

Three requests for rezoning property were approved by the Pea Ridge Planning Commission with little public comment.

Approving the rezone request from agricultural to commercial for six acres at 10348 Ark. Hwy. 72, planners paved the way for a new restaurant proposed by Jake Gerdes, representing Good Gravy group which owns Tusk and Trotter and Trash Creamery. Gerdes said the company owned Butcher and Pint in Bentonville which closed recently. He said the group would like to put the restaurant on the property in question west of Pea Ridge.

"The parcel is about six acres," Gerdes said, explaining that the establishment would provide family entertainment. He said it would serve smoked meats and have a full bar. He said he hopes to include family entertainment, such as a putt putt course in the future.

City planning director Jessica Grady reminded Planning Commissioners the city had recently annexed the property and that the developers do not have to apply for a large scale development for remodeling the shop building that is there based on building codes she found in her research.

Gerdes said the 3,000-square feet building, which is currently a tool shed, would allow for 93 person occupancy. He said he does not have plans to pave the parking lot at the time, but would consider that in future phases.

Planning Commission member Dr. Karen Sherman said she owns adjacent property and abstained on the vote which was approved with six yes votes.

A split vote on a rezoning request for a lot at 100 Dobson St. from C1 to R1 resulted in the approval of the rezone, with four votes in favor and three opposed.

Mike Baumann, with Baumann & Crosno Construction, Fayetteville, said his company is currently building homes in the Pea Ridge community and is looking to acquire lot 1.

"We want to make it congruent with other homes within the community," Baumann said, explaining that the lot was commercial in keeping with the city's commercial corridor. He said the lot has been on the market as a commercial lot for 12 months and not sold. "There are multiple parcels on Hwy. 72, demonstrating that the highest and best practice is residential."

The third rezone request was for 5.72 acres at the end of Bunker Drive with the end goal of splitting the property into two parcels, according to Brandon and Lisa Lewis, who were representing property owners Barry and Mechel Wall. Lewis said he plans to purchase one of the lots on which to build.

In other business, the Planning Commission:

Approved the large-scale development of Pea Ridge Pointe, 722 W. Pickens Rd. with addition;

Tabled the preliminary plat for Walnut Hill Phase 4 & 5 as there was no representative present;

Approved the final plat of Stephanie Estates, Bussey Lane;

Approved Sedona Rose Phase 2, Ark. Hwy. 72; and

Approved Yorktown request for a Phase 2.