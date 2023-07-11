Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Respect for Rural Roads signs go up in Benton County

Idea is to promote safety for cyclists, farmers by Mike Jones | July 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Andy Hess (from left), Pablo Delarosa and Brian Chinos with Time Striping in Van Buren install one of 76 Respect Rural Roads sign Friday on Gooseberry Road in Benton County. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

BENTONVILLE -- Signs promoting respect and safety between riders and farmers went up along some county gravel roads recently.

Time Striping Inc. from Van Buren put up the 76 signs. Benton County's Road Department marked where the signs should be placed, said Melody Kwok, county communications manager.

The signs theme is "Respect Rural Roads."

Gravel cycling is the fastest growing form of cycling in the world, and northwest Arkansas is becoming a destination for major gravel events and cycling tourism, according to a presentation given by Runway Group to Benton County's Quorum Court in May.

Runway Group, a holding company headquartered in Bentonville and backed by Steuart and Tom Walton, paid about $15,000 for the signs.

The May presentation noted a need to increase awareness in cycling and rural communities to these growing trends to create a safer space for all.

Safety initiatives include promoting responsible riding behaviors, such as respecting private property, staying on designated routes and yielding to other route users such as farm equipment, county work vehicles, and local landowners and residents, according to the presentation.

The campaign partnership network includes the Farm Bureau, agriculture extension offices in Benton and Washington counties, the Benton County judge, the county Road Department, farmers groups, 4-H students, and bike programs, OZ Brands and local cycling events.

"We are excited with this partnership among Benton County and our local agriculture stakeholders," said Katie Parsons, director of regional affairs for Runway Group. "These roads are sacred as they have served our agriculture community. We want to make sure that as more people use them, that they are respectful of our rural heritage."

County Judge Barry Moehring said the project was brought about as a way to foster mutual respect between the growing cycling community and Benton County's farmers.

"We hope to continue to see a collaboration between the communities," he said.

OZ Brands in May announced the launch of OZ Gravel, a lifestyle brand dedicated to promoting the rapidly growing gravel cycling scene in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release.

Many of the curated routes were mapped as part of the Arkansas Rural Recreational Roads project, a public-private partnership that identifies and designates rural roads as recreational opportunities across the state. Tom Walton created the project, according to the release.

photo Andy Hess (from left), Brian Chinos and Pablo Delarosa with Time Striping in Van Buren install one of 76 Respect Rural Road signs Friday on Gooseberry Road in Benton County. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Print Headline: Respect Rural Roads signs go up

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Enhancing public spaces within community
by Annette Beard
Flint resigns from Planning Commission
by Staff Reports
Celebrating Christmas in July: Library fines waived
by Staff Reports
Family, pets are safe
by Annette Beard
Give blood, vote for fire or police
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT