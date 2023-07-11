Respect for Rural Roads signs go up in Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- Signs promoting respect and safety between riders and farmers went up along some county gravel roads recently.

Time Striping Inc. from Van Buren put up the 76 signs. Benton County's Road Department marked where the signs should be placed, said Melody Kwok, county communications manager.

The signs theme is "Respect Rural Roads."

Gravel cycling is the fastest growing form of cycling in the world, and northwest Arkansas is becoming a destination for major gravel events and cycling tourism, according to a presentation given by Runway Group to Benton County's Quorum Court in May.

Runway Group, a holding company headquartered in Bentonville and backed by Steuart and Tom Walton, paid about $15,000 for the signs.

The May presentation noted a need to increase awareness in cycling and rural communities to these growing trends to create a safer space for all.

Safety initiatives include promoting responsible riding behaviors, such as respecting private property, staying on designated routes and yielding to other route users such as farm equipment, county work vehicles, and local landowners and residents, according to the presentation.

The campaign partnership network includes the Farm Bureau, agriculture extension offices in Benton and Washington counties, the Benton County judge, the county Road Department, farmers groups, 4-H students, and bike programs, OZ Brands and local cycling events.

"We are excited with this partnership among Benton County and our local agriculture stakeholders," said Katie Parsons, director of regional affairs for Runway Group. "These roads are sacred as they have served our agriculture community. We want to make sure that as more people use them, that they are respectful of our rural heritage."

County Judge Barry Moehring said the project was brought about as a way to foster mutual respect between the growing cycling community and Benton County's farmers.

"We hope to continue to see a collaboration between the communities," he said.

OZ Brands in May announced the launch of OZ Gravel, a lifestyle brand dedicated to promoting the rapidly growing gravel cycling scene in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release.

Many of the curated routes were mapped as part of the Arkansas Rural Recreational Roads project, a public-private partnership that identifies and designates rural roads as recreational opportunities across the state. Tom Walton created the project, according to the release.