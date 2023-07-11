Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 28

Thursday, July 11, 1973

The 24th annual Pea Ridge Community Fair has swung into being with the arrival of the carnival and the highlight of the fair is scheduled for Wednesday with the crowning of a Miss Pea Ridge of 1973 and a new Mr.and Miss Tiny Tot.

It could be said that the rural residents living in the area covered by Benton County Water District No. 1 have within their grasp a 207,000-gallon water storage tank -- but have just failed for the second time to get a contractor to install the lines from the water supply to the tank and on to the homes of Little, Flock, Tuck's Chapel, Avoca, Brightwater, Posy Mountain and the areas in between.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 28

Wednesday, July 13, 1983

James Randall Rogers, owner and operator of Rotor-Wing helicopter service, was killed Friday when his copter crashed as he was trimming tree limbs on contract for SWEPCO near Cedarville.

Pea Ridge royalty -- Kim Hileman was crowned Miss Pea Ridge 1983 at the 34th annual Pea Ridge community fair. Other members of the court were Deena Jump, second runner-up; Tracy Buck, Miss Congeniality; Holly Baskin, Miss Tiny Tot; Michele Davis, first runner-up; Debbie Howell, third runner-up; and Shenandoah "Bo" Hoover, Mr. Tiny Tot.

Coping with possible cuts in funds occupied the attention of the Pea Ridge Community Library Board when it met July 11. The city's general fund pinch could mean reduced hours and services for the library.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 28

Thursday, July 15, 1993

The 44th annual Pea Ridge Fair ended on a positive note with good crowds and fair skies throughout the four-day run. A disappointment was that there was not a Miss Pea Ridge contest because of lack of interest on the part of potential contestants.

Winning Mr. Tiny Tot was Brett Foster, 5, son of Don and Brenda Foster of Pea Ridge. Crowned Miss Tiny Tot was Ashley Bangs, 4, daughter of Joe and Tina Bangs of Pea Ridge.

School in Pea Ridge is scheduled to start Aug. 19, but the new classrooms are not going to be finished on time. Rainy weather was one factor. The rooms should be completed Oct. 18.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 28

Wednesday, July 9, 2003

The old school bell will ring tonight signaling the beginning of the 53rd annual Pea Ridge Fair. The fair began in 1950 as a gigantic homecoming reunion when the city celebrated its centennial. The event was so successful that the reunion became an annual event.

Lee Town Drive, a circular street in Pea Ridge, has become a "Support Our Troops" circle, with yellow ribbons gracing the front of every home, thanks to Bobbie Scott. When her granddaughter joined the air force in May, she decided she wanted to support all the troops by displaying a yellow ribbon.

The Pea Ridge City Council will name new members to the city Planning Commission at its regular monthly meeting. Candidates for the open positions are Patty Villines and Evetta and David Hauser.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 28

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Welding the arch on the pedestals was just one more step in finishing the new Blackhawk Stadium which is expected to be completed in time for this year's fall football season.

A conditional use approved for CVT Towing last year was used as justification for approving a conditional use for Erwin Towing. But, the existence of Erwin Towing was used as justification for CVT Towing. City planners admitted to being "hamstrung" over the issue after learning that Erwin Towing did not have a conditional use permit.

Following her dream, Kelsey Parmenter got her first horse when she was 11, later bought two more and just last week was crowned Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks 2013.