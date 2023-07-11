Recipe: Italian shrimp & pasta

Italian Shrimp & Pasta

Recipe from Country Kitchen of The TIMES 1989

Mary-Louise Beisner

1/4 c. salad oil

1/4 c. olive oil

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1 medium onion sliced

1 lb. of medium shrimp, shelled (or 2 small cans salad shrimp or 8 oz. frozen salad shrimp)

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 c. butter

8 oz of spaghetti, noodles or other favorite pasts, cooked al dente, drained and kept hot

Salt and pepper to taste

garlic salt or minced garlic to taste

Combine oil, salt and pepper, garlic salt or minced garlic, parsley and onion in heavy skillet and heat.

Add shrimp and heat through but don't overcook. (If using uncooked shrimp, cook gently until pink; just takes a couple of minutes.)

Add hot shrimp mixture to cooked pasta and place in greased baking dish.

Drizzle melted butter and lemon juice over all, and run under broiler for about four minutes, or bake at 450 degrees about six to eight minutes.

Serve at once.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]