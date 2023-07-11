Planning items go to council

The majority of business items on the City Council agenda for the regular monthly meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, are related to Planning Commission business. Ordinances approving the amendment of the Planning Commission by-laws and the drainage ordinance are on the agenda as are three rezone ordinances and three final plat ordinances. The rezone requests and final plat submissions were approved by the Planning Commission during its regular meeting.

The presentation of the findings of the audit of the Water-Sewer Department by Przybyst and Associates is on the agenda.

Fire Chief Clint Bowen is listed on the agenda to request surplus fire department pickup.

The ordinances on the agenda include:

Ord. No. 795 Amending the Planning Commission By-Laws;

Ord. No. 811 Amending the drainage ordinance;

Ord. No. 806 Pensago, LLC., Rezone AG to C1;

Ord. No. 807 Sperber, Rezone C1 to R1;

Ord. No. 808 Rezone, Wall AG to R1;

Ord. No. 809 Final plat, Stephanie Estates;

Ord. No. 810 Final plat, Sedona Rose Phase 2; and

Ord. No. 812 Final plat, Walnut Hill Phase II.

The agenda is subject to change.

The meeting, as well as the work meeting held the second Tuesday of every month, is open to the public.