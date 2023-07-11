Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, June 12

8 a.m. An employee with O'Reilly's Auto Parts reported receiving fraudulent invoices. He said he was notified by Loss Prevention to file a police report.

Wednesday, June 14

11:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Charles Street in connection with a report of threats/harassment. Police filed a report on the complaint.

Friday, June 16

2:05 p.m. Police received a report of fraud involving unknown charges to her bank account involving $1,100 transferred from her bank account to her ex-boyfriend's PayPal account.

Sunday, June 18

8:16 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Alisa Lynn Leimer, 43, Pea Ridge, in connection with first offence driving while intoxicated; refusal to submit to a chemical test; and careless/prohibited driving.

Tuesday, June 20

3:42 p.m. Police were dispatched to Mercy Clinic for report of harassment. The complainant said a person against whom she has an ex-parte order was driving around the building.

Wednesday, June 21

12:41 p.m. A resident of Tull Drive reported theft. The complainant reported a camera and camera equipment and golf club heads were missing. He said the house has been on the market and there have been people showing through the house by real estate agents.

8:21 p.m. Police attempted to contact Denise Nichole Jenkins, 38, Pea Ridge, at a residence on Hall Street in reference to an automobile accident on April 18 in which Jenkins was involved. Police received word the insurance had been canceled. As a result of the investigation, police cited Jenkins in connection with inadequate insurance during an accident.

Friday, June 23

2:31 p.m. Police were dispatched to City Hall for a private property accident involving a parked vehicle backed into by a delivery driver. A report was filed.

Sunday, June 25

8:11 p.m. Police were dispatched to the EZ Mart in reference to a report of shoplifting. As a result of the investigation, police cited Klarissa Marie Kelley, 44, Fayetteville, in connection with shoplifting. Kelley requested medical and was transported to an area hospital. Her probation officer told police he would send a white warrant to the jail to revoke her probation.

Monday, June 26

8:17 a.m. Police responded to a residence on Smith Street in reference to the complainant's wife lifting the garage door and entering the residence. Police confirmed the couple were still married and she did not break the law.

10:34 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Misty Dean Neff, 48, Fayetteville, in connection with driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; insurance required (no proof of insurance). Her vehicle was towed.

2:25 p.m. Police were contacted by a deputy marshal with the Cherokee Nation in reference to a protection order involving a couple in Pea Ridge and the desire of the mother to get her children. Police researched the records and told her they would help her if the children were in Pea Ridge.

Tuesday, June 27

10:03 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Elizabeth Jailynnjean Lemmond, 20, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and no liability insurance. She was also cited on warrants from Lowell and Springdale. Her vehicle was towed.

12:42 p.m. Police were dispatched to the back of the high school for a motor-vehicle crash. According to the report, a 16-year-old female driver backed her vehicle into a parked vehicle. Written statements were taken from both drivers.

4:41 p.m. Police transported Nash Dylan Holliday, 40, Pea Ridge, to the Benton County Jail as he was sentenced to five days in the Benton County Jail by Judge Ray Bunch while in court.

7:13 p.m. Police responded to a residence on McCulloch Street in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, the two parties who had been arguing were separated.

Sunday, July 2

2:02 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on King Lane for a possible drug overdose. A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation at the request of his mother.

Friday, July 7

3:13 p.m. Police arrested Rylan Trey Rice, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree battery and minor in possession of alcohol, according to a probable cause affidavit. The arrested was the result of an investigation of a physical disturbance at a residence on Grace Court, according to the PC.