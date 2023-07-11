OPINION: How many friendships can you maintain?

How many friends do you have?

Do you count all of your social media contacts as friends?

While Facebook contacts are referred to as "friends," are each and every one of your contacts on Facebook someone on whom you could rely in a crisis?

Dictionary definitions of friend include someone whom you know well and like, but is not usually a family member and/or someone with whom you share a bond.

Some break "friendships" into categories -- acquaintances, social friends and intimate friends.

Recently, while listening to a radio program, the program speaker mentioned Dunbar's theory that people can really only maintain about 150 connections at once and only five intimately.

Robin Dunbar is a British anthropologist who became convinced there is a ratio between brain sizes and group sizes through his studies of non-human primates. In his studies, he claims the rule of 150 was consistent regardless whether it was for early hunter-gatherer societies or modern groupings -- offices, factories, residential communities, military organizations or even Christmas card lists.

But, he also theorized that the tightest circle has just five people, loved ones, followed by successive layers of 15 good friends, 50 friends, 150 meaningful contacts, 500 acquaintances and 1,500 people one can recognize. He claims extroverts tend to have a larger network and spread themselves more thinly while extroverts concentrate on a smaller pool of contacts, interacting more deeply.

Social media contacts and the internet culture has transformed relationships and people's methods of interacting. Yet, those studying that suggest the online relationships are similar to offline relationships in terms of numerical restrictions.

Some of today's young adults say they'd prefer to text over talk.

Relationships are messy because all people are flawed. Staying on the surface may avoid conflict, but it will not provide strong relationships that will help, encourage, bolster one through trials and tribulations, which will come.

Scripture tells us "A friend loves at all times and a brother is born for adversity," Proverbs 17:17; "Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends," John 15:13; "A man that has friends must show himself friendly and there is a friend that sticks closer than a brother," Prov. 18:24; and "Faithful are the wounds of a friend but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful," Prov. 27:6.

A loyal friend is a blessing and is not to be taken for granted.

Friendship takes work, it takes patience and grace. The more intimately one gets to know another person, the more one sees their flaws. But, the wiser one becomes, the more obviously they see their own flaws and grows more forgiving towards others.

You may have hundreds of contacts in your cell phone number list or your social media "friends" list, but that does not necessarily each of those people represent a friend -- someone with whom you would share your deepest feelings, hurts and joys.

In a large family, there are many facets of interpersonal relationships and not each and every person has a close a relationships with their siblings and close relatives. For those who do, there are common denominators which include forgiving one another, showing grace and kindness and respect despite differences, and taking the time to listen and get to know one another.

Maybe each of us should take stock of our relationships and work on cherishing, nourishing those that are important and relinquishing those that are harmful.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, 10 grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]