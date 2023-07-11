Manage Subscription
Obituary for the July 12, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

by Staff Reports | July 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Hillman

Helen Marie Hillman

Helen Marie Hillman, 81, of Garfield, Ark., died July 3, 2023. She was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Harold Cooper and Helen Edith Andrews Cooper.

She was a self-employed dog groomer for 47 years and enjoyed woodworking and painting. She was a follower of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Cooper.

Survivors are two sons, Douglas Hillman (Sherry) of Garfield and Dale Hillman (Evelyn) of Sahuarita, Ariz.; a brother, Douglas Cooper of Sun City, Ariz.; two half-brothers, Geoffrey Cooper (Jamie) of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and Gregory Cooper of Troutdale, Ore.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

