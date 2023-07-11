Light ‘um up; black bass biting under the lights





Beaver Lake

Striped bass like their bait alive.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said stripers are scattered from Rocky Branch park to Beaver Dam. There is some spotty top-water action at first light, but trolling live bait is best. Brood minnows or small bluegill are good live baits for stripers, Jones said.

White bass can be caught at night under lights around bridge pilings. Once bait fish congregate in the light beam, use minnows for bait. Black bass can be caught at first light with top-water lures. Top-water action can be good one day, poor the next. Bass fish with plastic worms or jig and pigs later in the day.

Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs trolled slowly 17 to 20 feet deep along points or gravel flats on the north half of the lake. Troll with crank baits in creek arms for crappie. All methods of catching catfish are working and all baits are working, Jones said.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good bluegill fishing with crickets or worms. Catfish are biting well. Use live bait to catch large flathead catfish.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, recommends trying for trout with Power Bait or other prepared trout bait. Small spoons, small jigs and small crank baits are worth a try. Fishing is usually best early in the morning.

Power generation at Beaver Dam has been mainly in midafternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina said catfish are biting well on a variety of baits. Crappie are biting fair on jigs, but anglers are weeding through some small ones to get keepers. Bluegill are biting well on worms or crickets. Try spinner baits or plastic worms for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said summertime tactics are the norm. That means fishing early or late. Black bass are hitting top-water lures at sunrise and after sunset. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms. Try liver, nightcrawler, hot dog chunks or stink bait for catfish. Go with small sunfish for bait to target larger flathead catfish.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said a jig and pig is the best lure for black bass at any Bella Vista lake. Try top-water lures for bass at sunrise. Use plastic worms later in the day, Bluegill are in shallow water and should bite crickets or worms. Catfish are biting well at all Bella Vista lakes.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Illinois River

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using small tube baits or plastic lizards to catch black bass when the water is low. Small top-water lures or swim baits may also work.

Swepco Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with any kind of soft plastic lure such as a plastic worm, tube bait or plastic lizard. Try for bluegill with worms.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good black bass fishing at Grand Lake with top-water lures, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits around docks, rock and weed beds. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows around brush or docks.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting well on crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures along points and around brush. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or liver.

At Lake Eucha, black bass are biting fair on buzz baits, crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms or spinner baits along points, rock or weeds.

Table Rock Lake

No report this week.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



