Letter to the editor: Donors are appreciated

Donors are appreciated by Staff Reports | July 11, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

Thank you to everyone who helped make another year of Freedom Fest a huge success. We deeply appreciate each and every one of you.

Contributors included The Ridge Church; Tysons; Sams Club; USA Fireworks; Arvest Bank; Sisco Funeral Home; Pea Ridge Vet Clinic; Kelly Kelly/Pea Ridge Tire; Beaver Distribution; Little Debbie; John Brown; Pea Ridge Police Dept.; Pea Ridge Fire Dept.; Christian Motorcycle Association; Pea Ridge Street Dept.; Edwin and Beverly Brewer; Beaver Farms; Pea Ridge Cafe; Blackhawk Auto; House of Webster; Daisy BB Corps; T.H. Rogers Hardware; Head Hunters Salon; Exit Taylor Real Estate; Snow Realty, D&C Paint Supplies; WalMart; Indian Motorcycles; Golden Coral; Coltons; CiCi Pizza; Monte Ne Inn; O'Reilly's; Rick Brouwer; Sonic; Catfish Johns; Plaza Tire Service and Victoria's.

Sincerely,

Judy Majors

Discover Church

