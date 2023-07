The Glade Community Historical Society public quarterly meeting is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 20659 Slate Gap Rd., Garfield.

Anyone is invited to tour the museum, the Coal Gap School house and the Jennings Ferry site as well as engage in sharing conversations about area history with native residents and fellow history enthusiasts.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drink will be served. Bring a lawn chair. Donations are accepted.