Give blood, vote for fire or police

First responders from Pea Ridge are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, plasma and platelets to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, for the third annual Pea Ridge Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in the Pea Ridge High School Cafeteria, 1925 W. Pickens Rd.

The Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive is a fun event which provides an opportunity for the community to come together and support local patients, while at the same time honoring area first responders for the magnificent work they do every day. It is also a friendly competition between fire and police departments with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing.

The Pea Ridge Police Department won the trophy last year. Who will win the trophy this year?

Area leaders are in strong support of this event and have joined with CBCO to voice a unified message intended to save lives.

"Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood to our local hospitals. This means every drop of blood donated at the third annual Boots and Badges blood drive stays local," said Pea Ridge Fire Chief, Clint Bowen. "Your blood donation could save the life of a family member, friend, colleague or neighbor.

Pea Ridge Police Chief, Lyn Hahn, said, "We ask everyone in Pea Ridge to support our community hospitals and donate blood at the Pea Ridge Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive. Your blood donation gives someone another chance at life. One day that someone could be a close relative, a college, a friend, a loved one -- or even you. Be a hero, a real hero in someone's life."

All donors will receive a special limited edition, Boots and Badges T-shirt and a voucher for a free pint of ice cream, while supplies last.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/bootsandbadges/ or by calling 417-227-5006.