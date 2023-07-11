Manage Subscription
Flint resigns from Planning Commission

by Staff Reports | July 11, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

Planning Commission member Samantha Flint stepped down from the Planning Commission, due to personal reasons, according to Mayor Nathan See, who said he received an email from Flint.

"I would like to say thank you to Samantha for her dedicated time on the Planning Commission and that we so appreciated her commitment to her seat and the city of Pea Ridge," See said.

"We will be posting request for letters of intent for the duration of this seat which is up in January of 2024," See said.

The Planning Commission meets the first Tuesday of each month.

