Family, pets are safe

by Annette Beard | July 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Fire Department personnel were joined by firefighters from Avoca, NEBCO and Little Flock in combatting a structure fire before midnight Monday, July 3, 2023, on South Davis Street.

The home of Jason and Rebecca Bevill was damaged by fire just before midnight on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Jason Bevill said he and his teen-age children had been shooting fireworks and he had asked the youth to put the debris in a trash can. He went outside to prepare to take his daughter's friend home and saw flames, then notified his family.

"When I come out ... the house was on fire near the roof line," Jason said, adding that he ran back in and told his family while calling 911.

Pea Ridge Fire Capt. Aaron Butler said the fire was contained to the garage and the attic above the garage and a wooden fence. He said the department had an "all clear" when they arrived on scene, meaning all people had safely evacuated.

Firefighters from Pea Ridge were joined by firefighters from Little Flock, Avoca and Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department.

