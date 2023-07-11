Enhancing public spaces within community

The city of Pea Ridge is one of three entities in northwest Arkansas that received an $80,000 grant from Project for Public Spaces for direct funding for physical and programmatic improvements as well as technical assistance and capacity building. The Walton Family Foundation is backing the award.

Mount Sequoyah Center, Fayetteville, and Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, Springdale, also received the grant.

Recently three representatives from the Project for Public Spaces -- Emily Putnam, project manager; Elena Madison, director of projects; and Alessandra Galetti, Place+Scape affiliate -- spearheaded a workshop meeting in City Hall and at the City Park.

"We're a not for profit organization focused specifically on public space planning, design and more and more, these days, implementation," Madison said "We organize conferences, training and we've been practicing we call place-making which used to be a novel thing when I started 20 years ago."

"It's a very community based approached. It's very collaborative," she said. "What is going to make this park exciting and attractive including people who are not going there right now."

"Designers design and there are certain rules, but what makes a place special is really the people," she said.

"The way we see place-making is about collaboration. It's about developing a plan of a vision together, but it's most of all bringing people, place and purpose together. And, that's what we hope to do with you," she said.

Madison, director of public projects, said place-making is about community-based process of vision experimentation.

Quoting William H. Whyte, she said: "It's hard to create a space that will not attract people. what is remarkable is. how often this has been accomplished."

She challenged the attendees to ask how changes and improvements to the park can be exciting to the people in the community.

"This is a fairly small grant, it's not a big design," she said. "The goal is to first test some things and see how they work, build and strategically make changes you may want then go after other organizations and funding."

"What attracts people at the end of the day are other people," she said, again quote Whyte, who was an American urbanist and sociologist. He was the mentor of Project for Public Spaces because of his seminal work in the study of human behavior in urban settings.

Madison said it was important to find the changes that will help the park reach its full potential.

"It's really about focusing on what people need and really understanding that good places bring a lot of good things to communities," she said. "There's a variety of good benefits that we hope some of these benefits will bring to Pea Ridge. We know you're growing and expanding."

"It's never finished ... it's a job that never ends," she said. "We hope to excite people about all the possibilities of this park.

She advised considering four qualities:

Access and linkages;

Uses and activities;

Sociability; and

Comfort and image.

"Think of something that will make it different -- something unique that you actually need and want to have in your community," she advised.

"We think we can do some fun stuff that will hopefully bring more folks to the park," she said.

Referring to the people in attendance as the "experts," she said she looked forward to hearing the input from them.

People were divided into groups and then assigned one of five spaces in the park which they were asked to evaluate. After comparing notes, one person from each group shared their assessments.

Pea Ridge city planning director Jessica Grady said the input would be charted and shared at another workshop in the future.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Several members of the community met Thursday for a Projects for Pubic spaces workshop to evaluate the City Park.



