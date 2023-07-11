College news

Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian University congratulates Dean's Honor Roll students for the spring 2023 semester. Students earn Dean's Honor Roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours. Local students included are:

Hannah Clarkson of Pea Ridge, a sophomore majoring in Advertising/Public Relations; and

Gabriella Collins of Fort Smith, a senior majoring in Theatre.

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas held fall commencement Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Farris Center on campus. Degrees and certificates were conferred to approximately 1,225 graduates from the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and Graduate School.

Landon Ray Allison of Pea Ridge, Ark., graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics/Supply Chain Mgmt.

